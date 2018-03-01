The bill would exempt the Legislature from Washington’s voter-approved Public Records Act, but make some records public. Gov. Jay Inslee has until the end of Thursday to decide.

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has until the end of Thursday to decide whether to allow the Washington Legislature’s public-records bill to become law.

In a radio appearance Thursday morning, Inslee said he would make an announcement at some point Thursday on Senate Bill 6617.

“I think we’re listening to people,” Inslee said in an appearance on KXLY 920 radio in Spokane, adding later: “We’ll take some action today.”

Lawmakers Friday passed the bill, which would exempt the Legislature from Washington’s voter-approved Public Records Act. They approved the bill 48 hours after announcing it, and without public hearings or floor debate.

SB 6617 closes off lawmakers’ records and makes a few types of records public beginning in July.

The bill came after a judge ruled in January that legislative leaders had violated the Public Records Act by refusing to turn over records. Lawmakers have long argued they are exempt from the Public Records Act.

That lawsuit was brought by news organizations, including The Associated Press and The Seattle Times.

As of Thursday afternoon, Inslee’s office had received more than 11,500 emails and 5,590 phone calls from people about the bill, according to a spokesman for the governor.

Almost all of those messages opposed the bill, the governor’s office said.

Inslee has also heard from Metropolitan King County Council members Reagan Dunn and Joe McDermott, who wrote a letter asking that Inslee veto the bill.

“Preventing public disclosure of legislative documents will limit the transparency and openness of state government,” wrote Dunn and McDermott. “This is not an acceptable way for our state government to operate.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers scrambling to defend their votes have continued to misinform constituents who have written with questions about the bill.

Lawmakers’ constituents have forwarded to The Seattle Times email responses by several lawmakers.

In one email, Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, wrote that SB 6617 was necessary in the wake the January court ruling because Judge Chris Lanese refused to grant a stay. “A stay was requested, but the judge refused,” Dent wrote.

But court records show the Legislature’s attorneys didn’t ask Lanese to stay his ruling.

Instead, the Legislature “filed a request for stay with the State Supreme Court which is pending,” Paul Lawrence, one of the Legislature’s attorneys, wrote in an email.

In another email, Rep. Shelley Kloba, D-Kirkland, wrote a constituent that, “This bill is not in fact retroactive.”

But page 24 of the bill states that it “is curative, remedial, and retroactive …”

That retroactive clause is a key feature that may be aimed at stopping the ongoing lawsuit, said Hugh Spitzer, of the University of Washington School of Law.

By making the law retroactive, “broadly speaking, a statute can reverse the effect of a court ruling …” Spitzer said.

Dent and Kloba Thursday did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.