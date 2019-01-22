Washington state lawmakers are once again considering bills to exempt Washington state from Daylight Saving Time. Here's why one sponsor thinks the effort will succeed this time.

Shifting the clock back and forth twice a year is bad for people, says Washington state Sen. Jim Honeyford. It has negative effects on public health, traffic accidents, schoolwork and crime, he says.

“Even the cows don’t like it,” he said in a recent telephone interview.

The Republican from Sunnyslope has introduced bills to exempt Washington state from the twice-yearly shift between standard and daylight time twice before, but he thinks the third time could be the charm.

This year, he said, the bills he introduced with two Democratic senators, Senate Bill 5139 and Senate Bill 5140, enjoy wide bipartisan support. They’re also being watched by counterparts in Oregon, California and some counties in Idaho.

All of that makes for better odds, Honeyford said.

The proposed change would need approval at the federal level, he said. The U.S. Department of Transportation would examine potential effects on commerce, and Congress would then have to amend the Uniform Time Act to allow states to choose whether they want to observe Daylight Saving Time.

“If the West Coast doesn’t have a unified front, we have no chance,” Honeyford said.

If these bills pass, Washington state would join Florida, which passed the Sunshine Protection Act last year, and California, where voters approved an initiative in November that — if approved by state legislators and Congress — would get them off the see-saw forever.

A similar bill will be before the Tennessee Legislature this session and Honeyford said he expects Oregon state Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, to propose a similar bill, like she did in 2015.

As it stands, Arizona, Hawaii and the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands do not observe Daylight Saving Time. Bills to do away with it have been considered by Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

Honeyford said the issue is a perennial one with him because his constituents want it.

“I’ve only had two or three emails from people who are opposed to it,” he said. Their most compelling argument is that without daylight savings “construction workers would have to use lights in the morning.”

The semiannual time shift for an entire nation was begun by Germany in 1916 to save energy during World War I, according to The Peninsula Daily News. And residents of Canada’s Port Arthur, Ontario, now known as Thunder Bay, turned their clocks forward by one hour in July 1908, according to Time and Date AS.

The shift was reinstated during World War II in the U.S., although from 1945 to 1966, individual localities could chose whether to make the switch, creating a muddle for railroads, airlines, bus companies and others.

The Uniform Time Act of 1966 established a system of uniform daylight saving time within time zones throughout the U.S. It exempted states that opted to remain full time on standard time, the Daily News reported.

Honeyford said the switch was advertised in the 1940s and ’50s as being good for farmers, but he said he represents farmers and has been a farmer himself.

“The truth is farmers get up at light to work and go to bed when it’s dark, and what I’ve heard is that the cows don’t like it either,” he said.

Honeyford said he doesn’t much care whether we observe Pacific Standard Time — which is what we’re in now — or Pacific Daylight Time, as long as we pick one and stick to it.

“I don’t care which one it is as long as we’re not switching back and forth,” he said.