The effort to recall Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant continues to advance with Wednesday’s ballot count resulting in 50.3% of voters agreeing to remove her from office.

The election was Tuesday, with the recall campaign netting 53% of the votes counted that day. With Wednesday’s count, Sawant is narrowing the spread.

Sawant, first elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2015, represents the people of District 3 — including Capitol Hill, the Central District, First Hill, Madison Park, Little Saigon, Madrona and Mount Baker. She was re-elected in 2019 for a term set to end in 2023.

Now, Sawant is fighting to finish that term in the first-ever recall of a Seattle council member to make it to a ballot.

She faces three charges, brought by a group of constituents and approved unanimously by the state Supreme Court, which does not determine the accuracy of charges in recalls.

Sawant is accused of expending city resources to support a proposed Tax Amazon ballot initiative and acting out of compliance with public disclosure requirements related to those expenses. In May, she settled with the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission for $3,516, twice the amount she spent in the violation.

Sawant is also accused of defying COVID-19 safety orders by unlocking City Hall to hundreds of protesters during Seattle’s racial justice protests in June 2020. Sawant confirms that she opened City Hall but says it did not violate any laws.

In addition, Sawant is accused of leading a march to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s house, though Durkan’s address is protected by a state confidentiality program because of her past work as a federal prosecutor. Sawant admits and was recorded participating in the march, but says she was not involved in organizing the event.

Recall Sawant campaign manager and chair Henry Bridger II said Tuesday night he is not worried about the ballot-counting results skewing toward Sawant in later days, because he believed the initial results are the sentiment of the district.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.