Both contenders in the race to succeed outgoing Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen — who declined to seek reelection after a single term — say Seattle needs to do better on public safety, homelessness and housing affordability.

But first-time candidates Ron Davis and Maritza Rivera offer voters in northeast Seattle’s District 4 some clear contrasts on how they’d pursue those goals. They’ve clashed on whether the city should hire more police, how to handle the fentanyl crisis and how to avert a projected budget shortfall.

As in other races in the Nov. 7 election that will determine the balance of power on next year’s City Council, the District 4 rivals match up with familiar factions in Seattle politics.

Rivera, a former mayoral aide and, until recently, deputy director of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture, aligns generally with the more moderate or centrist wing and is being backed by business-funded PACs. She has been endorsed by Mayor Bruce Harrell and supports his effort to hire an additional 500 police officers. She says she’d bring local government experience and a pragmatic approach.

“We need voices of reason on the City Council and folks that are willing to work together toward positive change, because I think that’s the thing that’s been missing right now from City Hall,” Rivera said in an interview at a bookstore cafe in the Ravenna neighborhood where she lives.

Davis, a tech entrepreneur who has spun up startups and volunteered on local land use and transit policy boards, generally aligns with the city’s farther left, progressive camp. He opposes Harrell’s police-hiring plan, calling it unrealistic, and says he was motivated to run for office over frustration that the economic ladder he benefited from has been lifted out of reach for many.

“It’s very clear that I got very lucky … and it just so happens that now we’re in this time where I’m looking around me going wow — a journey like mine is impossible for most people today because there is no toehold into the middle class,” Davis said in an interview at a coffee shop in the Roosevelt neighborhood.

The winner in the race will represent District 4’s residents in northeast Seattle, including the University District, Wallingford, Roosevelt, Ravenna, Laurelhurst, View Ridge, Sand Point, Laurelhurst and Wedgwood.

Rivera’s background

Rivera, 54, grew up in the Bronx borough of New York City, where her parents had moved from Puerto Rico in search of more opportunities.

She graduated from Skidmore College and earned a law degree from Fordham University. Rivera worked for the Clinton White House as liaison to the Hispanic community. She moved to Seattle in 2001 with her husband, a Democratic political consultant.

In Seattle, Rivera worked for the American Civil Liberties Union after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, helping with outreach to the Muslim community that faced xenophobic threats. She also worked as an aide for former City Councilmember Tom Rasmussen.

More recently, Rivera served in the administration of former Mayor Jenny Durkan and then in the Harrell administration as deputy director of the arts office, a position she left in September to campaign full-time.

In January, employees of the arts office sent a letter to Harrell expressing concerns with the acting director of the office as well as Rivera. The letter, which said it was signed by 25 of 40 employees, alleged a “toxic work environment and extremely low staff morale.” They cited a “lack of commitment to staff well being” and “micromanagement” leading to delays in getting grants to community groups.

Rivera said she had not seen the letter and attributed complaints to the stress of a new director and mayoral administration. “You know, change is hard for folks,” she said, adding that she was proud of her work at the office and had “great respect” for the staff there.

While this is her first run for office, Rivera showed interest in the District 4 council seat previously, applying in 2019 to be considered for temporary appointment to the position when it was vacated by the resignation of Rob Johnson.

Davis’ background

Davis, 43, grew up in Portland, the son of teenage parents who worked at a diner. With a child on the way, his father took an initial pay cut to work at an Intel factory for the health insurance and overtime pay.

Davis graduated from George Fox University and earned a law degree from Harvard Law School. While taking additional classes at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Davis founded and later sold a startup called Tenacity, which aimed to improve employee morale and reduce turnover at customer-service call centers.

Davis moved to Seattle in 2013 along with his wife, a family doctor. He has worked as a marketing consultant for various tech companies and attempted to spin up additional startups.

Meanwhile, Davis has gotten involved in urbanist-oriented policy groups, serving on the board of Futurewise, Seattle Subway and on the Sound Transit Community Oversight Panel.

On the drug crisis

With the election drawing near, Davis and Rivera have clashed over the city’s top-of-mind public safety concerns, trading accusations over the best response to the drug crisis — with area fentanyl deaths that have been on track to set a record.

Rivera has pounced on Davis over a social media post in which he signaled opposition to criminally prosecuting drug dealers.

The exchange came after Davis wrote a series of posts on the social media platform X, outlining his plan to emphasize services, including rapidly standing up low-barrier “treatment hubs” throughout the city.

Davis wrote that the city should use limited police resources “on what works — arresting dealers and those who are at an imminent risk of harming others.”

But after blowback from some Seattle progressives, Davis amended his comment, writing that “even when someone is a threat to others/selling drugs, the answer is clearly diversion, treatment, and evidence-based support like housing, not criminal prosecution.”

Amid criticism from Rivera and others, Davis later deleted his posts, arguing his position was being distorted.

In an interview and in a policy statement on his campaign website, Davis said he favors allowing police to intervene and make arrests when appropriate to protect the public. But he said steering people toward treatment is more effective than prosecuting low-level dealers selling to feed their own addictions.

Rivera says she backs proposals by Harrell to emphasize diversion and treatment while also demanding “serious accountability” for repeat offenders. She said the city “really needs to deal with shutting down these open-air drug markets.” She also supports prosecutions for public drug use — a policy Davis has opposed.

The two also differ on Seattle’s sweeps of homeless encampments, with Rivera supporting the city’s efforts while also saying displaced people should be offered housing, and Davis opposing sweeps and emphasizing expansion of low-barrier shelters.

Other issues

Seattle faces a projected budget shortfall between expected revenues and spending levels of $224 million on average in 2025 and 2026, and a council work group has been examining several tax options.

Davis favors finding new revenue to plug the budget gap. Rivera said the city should first scour the budget and look for waste. Pressed to name any specific budget item she’d cut or reduce, Rivera did not provide any.

Davis has raised $164,000 for his campaign, including $136,000 in taxpayer-funded “democracy vouchers,” while Rivera has raised $158,000, including $82,000 in democracy vouchers.

Business interests have poured additional money into supporting Rivera through independent expenditure groups that can raise and spend unlimited amounts.

A group calling itself the University Neighbors Committee, funded by real estate and other business interests, has raised more than $79,000 backing Rivera. The National Association of Realtors’ political arm has spent $57,400 on mailers and ads supporting her, according to filings with the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission.

Davis has slammed the pro-Rivera spending, saying it’s evidence that she will be beholden to conservative corporate interests. “These people aren’t foolish. They wouldn’t be giving that kind of money if their interests weren’t aligned,” he said.

Rivera bristled at the notion that she’s been compromised by the independent-spending support. “Any idea that somehow I’m a pawn to anyone is just not the case,” she said, adding “I can’t control those people.”

Her campaign has hit back at Davis for a recent $1,000 fine he agreed to pay in a settlement with Seattle’s Ethics and Elections Commission for failing to properly list sponsorship and address information on two mailers he sent out before the primary. (Davis said that was an inadvertent mistake.)

Davis has landed endorsements including from The Stranger, local Democratic Party district groups, Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda and King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay and the Martin Luther King Jr. County Labor Council.

Rivera’s endorsements include Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson, The Seattle Times editorial board (which operates independently of the newsroom), and the Seattle Firefighters Union Local 27.

Seattle Times staff reporter Margo Vansynghel contributed to this report.