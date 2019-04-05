Courtney Gregoire will not seek re-election this fall to the Port of Seattle Commission, saying she’ll consider “other options to continue to serve the public.”

In a statement Friday, Gregoire did not specify her future plans, but she has been talked about as a possible Democratic candidate for attorney general.

Her announcement comes the same week Solicitor General Noah Purcell formed an exploratory committee to run for attorney general if incumbent Bob Ferguson runs for governor in 2020.

A Gregoire spokeswoman, Mary Kay Clunies-Ross, said in an email a bid for attorney general is “certainly a consideration, but she’s well qualified to contribute in other ways as well.”

Gregoire, 39, is the daughter of former Gov. Christine Gregoire. She has served on the Port Commission since 2013, and previously worked for the Obama administration and U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, and as an attorney for Microsoft.

In a statement, Gregoire touted her efforts to cut greenhouse-gas emissions at the port, as well as pushing for paid family leave and pay equity. She also pointed to her swift response to President Trump’s initial travel ban in January 2017, when she rushed to Sea-Tac International Airport to halt deportations.

“Public service has always been central to my life, and I look forward to lots of conversations about how I can best continue to serve our state,” Gregoire said.