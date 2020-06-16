Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda on Tuesday is unveiling a proposal to tax large corporations, becoming the latest local leader to seek new revenue as City Hall grapples with a longstanding homelessness crisis, an ongoing coronavirus emergency and urgent Black Lives Matter protests.

Mosqueda says her plan — which would target highly paid executives at giant companies such as Amazon — could raise as much as $200 million a year in the long term and has business and labor support that could bolster its chances of passing. Similar proposals have been under discussion for months.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan early this year helped craft a bill for the state House of Representatives that would have allowed King County to tax corporations’ pay to their employees who make at least $150,000 a year, excluding businesses with 50 or fewer employees, to fund housing and homeless services. That bill died.

Then, Councilmembers Kshama Sawant and Tammy Morales pitched legislation that would tax companies’ pay to all employees, excluding businesses with annual payrolls of less than $7 million, to fund housing and green-infrastructure programs. They said their tax could raise as much as $500 million a year. When the coronavirus hit, they suggested their tax could repay loans borrowed from levy funds to provide households with coronavirus relief. No other councilmembers have signed on to their plan.

Now, Mosqueda is pushing her own concept, which blends the other proposals, according to materials provided by her office. Mosqueda’s plan would tax businesses’ payroll to employees making at least $150,000 a year, excluding companies with payrolls of less than $7 million.

In the short term, money raised by the tax would be used to help homeless people, immigrants, small businesses and households struggling to pay rent and buy groceries. In the long term, housing would be the main focus.

The tax wouldn’t take effect until 2021 and wouldn’t be collected until 2022. Under Mosqueda’s proposal, the city would initially tap its emergency reserves to provide coronavirus relief this year and then replenish those reserves with the new revenue later on.

Durkan has talked about possibly needing to dip into those same emergency reserves to close a City Hall budget gap opened up this year by the coronavirus economic shutdown.

The details are still blurry, but Mosqueda’s tax apparently would raise less money (perhaps $200 million a year) than the Sawant-Morales plan (an estimated $500 million a year) while targeting Amazon more directly.

Under Mosqueda’s proposal, companies with annual payrolls between $7 million and $1 billion would be taxed at a rate of 0.7% (1.4% for pay to employees making at least $500,000 a year). But for companies with annual payrolls of more than $1 billion, the rate would be $1.4% (2.1% for employees making at least $500,000 a year).

Representatives from Expedia, Ethan Stowell Restaurants and from unions representing supermarket workers, home health workers and iron workers, among others, joined Mosqueda for a news conference Tuesday.

Mosqueda’s tax would sunset after 10 years — or earlier if a similar tax is passed at the county, regional or state level.

Mosqueda chairs the council’s budget committee, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday.