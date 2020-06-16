Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda unveiled a proposal to tax large corporations Tuesday, becoming the latest local leader to seek new revenue as City Hall grapples with a longstanding homelessness crisis, an ongoing coronavirus emergency and urgent Black Lives Matter protests.

Mosqueda said her plan — which would target highly paid executives at giant companies such as Amazon — could raise as much as $200 million a year in the long term and has business and labor support that could bolster its chances of passing. Similar proposals have been under discussion for months.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan early this year helped craft a bill for the state House of Representatives that would have allowed King County to tax corporations’ pay to their employees who make at least $150,000 a year, excluding businesses with 50 or fewer employees, to fund housing and homeless services. That bill died.

Then, Councilmembers Kshama Sawant and Tammy Morales pitched legislation that would tax companies’ pay to all employees, excluding businesses with annual payrolls of less than $7 million, to fund housing and green-infrastructure programs. They said that could raise as much as $500 million a year.

When the coronavirus hit, Sawant and Morales suggested the city could borrow money from certain levy funds to provide households with coronavirus relief immediately and could repay those loans later on with the new tax revenue. No other council members have signed on to their plan.

Now, Mosqueda is pushing her own concept, which blends the other proposals, according to materials provided by her office. Mosqueda’s plan would tax businesses’ pay to employees making at least $150,000 a year, excluding companies with payrolls of less than $7 million.

In the short term, money raised by the tax would be used to help homeless people, immigrants, small businesses and households struggling to pay rent and buy groceries. In the long term, housing would be the main focus.

The tax wouldn’t start to be billed until 2021. Under Mosqueda’s proposal, the city would initially tap its emergency reserves to provide $86 million in coronavirus relief this year and would replenish those reserves later on with some of the new tax revenue.

Durkan has talked about possibly needing to dip into those same emergency reserves to close a City Hall budget gap opened up this year by the coronavirus economic shutdown.

Mosqueda’s tax would raise less money (an estimated $200 million a year) than the Sawant-Morales plan (an estimated $500 million a year) while perhaps targeting Amazon more directly.

Under Mosqueda’s proposal, companies with annual payrolls between $7 million and $1 billion would be taxed at a rate of 0.7% (1.4% for pay to employees making at least $500,000 a year). But for companies with annual payrolls of more than $1 billion, the rate would be $1.4% (2.1% for employees making at least $500,000 a year).

Representatives from Expedia and Ethan Stowell Restaurants joined Mosqueda for a news conference Tuesday to show business support for her plan. So representatives for unionized supermarket workers, home health workers and iron workers, demonstrating labor movement support.

Representatives for OneAmerica, which advocates for immigrants, and the Housing Development Consortium, which lobbies for affordable-housing developers, also participated in the news conference.

Mosqueda’s tax would sunset after 10 years — or earlier if a similar tax is passed at the county, regional or state level.

Mosqueda chairs the council’s budget committee, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.