Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson took office this week, promising to approach small business recovery and other policy issues with pragmatism and nuance.

Nelson, a self-described “lifelong Democrat” defeated her more liberal opponent, Nikkita Oliver, for the Position 9 at-large council seat in November. Nelson’s election was on theme with the victory of other less-liberal candidates, like new Mayor Bruce Harrell, a moderate Democrat, and City Attorney Ann Davison, a Republican.

Nelson said that the results of the November election show support for her message of change in the dynamic of city government.

“I think that the voters sent a very clear message, and it’s a mandate for change,” Nelson said. “I think that we have got a lot on our plates, but then a lot of possibility for really doing things differently.”

To Nelson, that means the whole council working to align policy goals with the regulatory scope of the office to affect the things within their purview.

“A practical approach is looking at what are the barriers to getting to what we want, be it more housing, for example, or waste reduction, etc.,” she said, noting recycling and composting mandates she helped pass during her 10 years as a legislative aide for Councilmember Richard Conlin.

“Long story short, we decided let’s not make it easier to continue to send waste to the landfill. Let’s really put some teeth into recycling and composting,” she said, noting that the council also spiked a plan for a third waste transfer station to help back the mandates at the time.

Now, Nelson wants the council to “roll up [their] sleeves” to similarly address key issues like small business recovery and public safety.

A co-owner of Fremont Brewing, Nelson is the first small-business owner to sit on the council since 2009 and says her top priority will be economic recovery for the city’s businesses.

“I am focused on forging an equitable economic recovery in this town,” Nelson said. “No surprise as a small-business owner, I know that they’re struggling and people are out of work and families are hurting. And so I’m really focused on what more can we do to support the job creators and the needs of our neighborhoods.”

One priority within business improvements, Nelson says, is working with business groups across the city to meet unique needs, including reducing the displacement of minority-owned businesses.

“I don’t claim to know the struggles of all the other businesses, but I do care. And I know that we can do a lot more to support them,” she said.

Another key in helping businesses, Nelson says, is addressing public safety.

“When I was talking to business owners about what would help, first of mind is crime — street crime, organized retail theft,” Nelson said. “And so therefore, an economic recovery plan also has to go hand in hand with improving public safety in the city of Seattle.”

Nelson said she is particularly concerned with helping Seattle police staffing improve to reduce 911 call times, noting the importance of recruiting and retaining officers for a department that is struggling to fill positions.

“It does come down to budgets. And so we need to see who is in new positions of leadership, and hopefully we’re able to work well with our new mayor, Bruce Harrell, to figure out what is the most expeditious way to do to recruit and also improve retainment of our existing officers.”

According to a spokesperson for the City Council, Nelson has “formally stepped away from all involvement with Fremont Brewing.”

“She remains a co-owner has disclosed this to the director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, Wayne Barnett, and is assured that this poses no conflict of interest,” City Council spokesperson Joseph Peha wrote in an email Monday.

“But if for any reason a legislative conflict arises, Councilmember Nelson will recuse herself from a vote. Fremont Brewing is run by its leadership team which includes her husband who is the company’s CEO,” he added.

Beyond her business acumen, Nelson says that she will rely on her experience as a legislative aide for Conlin and as a “policy nerd” to help her represent the city’s larger concerns, including homelessness, housing and environmental issues.

“It’s the understanding of the city that I’m used to, and it’s why I wanted to run this year and not for district position,” Nelson said, noting that when she worked for Conlin, all City Council positions were citywide.

“I’m interested in being involved in policy that affects the whole city,” she added.

Conlin will swear Nelson in on Tuesday, during the 2 p.m. council meeting.

City Council members will receive their annual committee assignments and elect a new president during Tuesday’s meeting, the same day Mayor Harrell is formally inaugurated.