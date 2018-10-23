One Washington state lawmaker wants election ads by political-action committees to display logos of their corporate donors, and some kind of warning label.

Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, said he plans to push such legislation in light of the $46 million in corporate money spent so far this year on a pair of Washington ballot initiative campaigns.

“When you watch TV ads on a pharmaceutical drug, half the ad talks about the risks,” said Carlyle. “And we have a right at the state level to do very aggressive transparent disclosure” on campaign ads.

This year, soft-drink companies such as Pepsico and Coca-Cola have spent more than $20 million on Initiative 1634, a ballot measure geared toward stopping Seattle’ soft-drink tax from spreading to other cities.

I-1634 would not roll back the Seattle tax, but would block other Washington cities from enacting similar laws. It would also bar any increases in Seattle’s law above the current rate of 1.75 cents per ounce.

A campaign seeking to defeat Initiative 1631, which would set a fee on carbon emissions, has raised nearly $26 million, largely from oil companies.

On Tuesday, Carlyle and others opposing I-1634 announced a new push in Olympia to make sure citizens know who is funding the seemingly endless parade of election-season campaign advertisements.

The plan is to bring back a version of Senate Bill 5108, which would block political-action committees from getting 70 percent or more of their contributions from another single political committee, or a combination of such committees.

The idea is to limit so-called “nesting doll” practices — where money is moved from one generic political committee to another, then to another — that make it difficult or impossible to determine who is funding a campaign.

In this year’s legislative session, SB 5108 passed the Senate, but never got a vote in the state House. Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, has sponsored that bill in the past, and in a text message Tuesday said he intends to bring it back.

Carlyle said wants to add provisions, likely to that legislation, to require the logos of corporate donors to be displayed on political ads, as well as some kind of warning label. He also wants to make the names of large donors to independent spending campaigns more prominent.

Political-action committees currently can hide behind long and innocuous sounding names, he said, which push the names of listed contributors further down on their communications.

Carlyle cited the I-1634 campaign’s official name: “Yes! to Affordable Groceries, supported by the Joint Council of Teamsters No. 28, Washington Farm Bureau, Washington Food Industry Association, and Korean-American Grocer’s Association of Washington, and sponsored by the American Beverage Association.”

The campaign’s major donors, however, are Coca-Cola ($9.7 million), Pepsico ($7.3 million), Keurig Dr Pepper ($3 million) and Red Bull North America ($237,212).

The I-1634 campaign came close to breaking Washington state’s all-time record for most spending on an initiative campaign, but the corporate-driven campaign against Initiative 1631, which would establish a fee on carbon emissions, got there first.

That opposition campaign campaign is funded largely by BP, Phillips 66, Valero, Andeavor (owned by Marathon Petroleum) and American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers.