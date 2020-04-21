New projections say the coronavirus crisis may cause Seattle to collect $210 million to $300 million less than expected in tax revenues this year, knocking a gaping hole in the city’s budget, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Tuesday.

The “rapid recovery” and “slow recovery” projections are based on economic forecasts that indicate the Seattle area could lose 65,000 to 170,000 jobs this year, according to a presentation by the city’s budget office.

The city’s budget relies heavily on property taxes, sales taxes and business taxes. Sales and businesses taxes are expected to plunge this year, as are real estate taxes.

The new projections are worse than a month ago, when the budget office predicted a $110 million general-fund shortfall. Conditions are still uncertain and changing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has become one of the most consequential and transformative events of our lifetime,” Durkan said in a statement, referring to the illness caused by the virus.

“We are rethinking how city government can respond to the urgent needs of our community and create a foundation for recovery.”

Seattle has about $67 million in an emergency fund (designated for surprise expenses) and about $61 million in a revenue stabilization account sometimes referred to as the “rainy day fund” (kept for shortfalls), according to the budget-office presentation.

The city also could try to plug its budget gap by reallocating levy dollars and by seeking additional state and federal assistance.

Last month, Durkan instructed Seattle’s departments to stop spending on travel, training and consulting projects; to stop hiring; and to curb spending not related to the coronavirus crisis, she said.

City Councilmembers Kshama Sawant and Tammy Morales have proposed a new payroll tax on large businesses, saying the measure could raise as much as $500 million a year. The council’s budget committee is scheduled to discuss that proposal Wednesday.