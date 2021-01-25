Colleen Echohawk, executive director of the Chief Seattle Club, will run for mayor of Seattle, her campaign announced Monday.

Echohawk, who has been involved in the city’s police reform efforts as a member of the Community Police Commission and says she has never lost sight of historical suffering, joins a slim list of people interested in taking over for Mayor Jenny Durkan, who has said she will not run again.

“I’m running for Mayor of Seattle because I love this city, and we have a once-in-a-generation chance to rethink how it works, and who it works for,” Echohawk said on her website to announce her run. “If we take a people-first approach to renewal then we can become as transformative as our communities demand us to be.”

Andrew Grant Houston, an architect and urban designer, and Lance Randall, who leads a South Seattle economic-development nonprofit, also have announce their candidacy.

Echohawk has had an up-close view of how the Native community has struggled with homelessness and the coronavirus pandemic.

“The highest death rates for COVID were going to be in BIPOC communities,” she said, referring to Black, Indigenous and people of color. “I was thinking about the language speakers, the elders at Chief Seattle Club — what if we lose them, a whole piece of culture and community?”

Among the high points from the pandemic, she said, has been seeing how hard some people are willing to work.

“I have realized how resilient our community really is,” she said. “Our staff, our members — just seeing them be super strong and good to each other through the whole thing. But we still have a lot of work ahead of us.”

In August, after a push from Native organizations including Chief Seattle Club, King County said it would begin adding tribal affiliations to its homelessness database.