The measure under consideration would have given the state Legislature until 2020 to raise taxes on the rich or lower them on poorer households — or some combination thereof.
A coalition of liberal groups has decided against running a 2018 initiative that would have pushed Washington’s Legislature to alter the state’s tax code to make wealthy households pay the same share of their income as poorer households.
The group, People for a Balanced Tax Code, had filed drafts of an initiative and paid $75,000 to two polling firms. The measure under consideration would have given the Legislature until 2020 to raise taxes on the rich or lower them on poorer households — or some combination thereof.
But with a summer deadline approaching to gather signatures for an initiative, the effort has been called off.
Instead of a ballot measure, the group will launch a public discussion and education campaign, said Zach Silk, president of Civic Ventures, a political organization headed by Seattle venture capitalist Nick Hanauer.
“We haven’t had this kind of concerted statewide conversation in a long time,” Silk said.
