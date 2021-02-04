Sara Nelson, the co-owner of Fremont Brewing and a former City Council aide, is making another run for City Council.

Nelson, who ran for a citywide council seat in 2017, coming in third, announced her campaign for Position 9, the citywide seat currently held by Councilmember M. Lorena González. The seat will be open as González is running for mayor.

Nelson said having the perspective of a small business owner on the City Council is important and that, as a former council aide, she would hit the ground running.

She would represent a more moderate wing of the council — she said she opposed both the payroll tax on big businesses that the City Council passed last year and the council’s push to cut police funding by 50%.

Nelson said she’d like the city to do an audit of its homelessness spending before looking to raise revenue or spend more money on the issue.

She said she’d bring a “sense of urgency” to helping businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will work to bring back jobs and resources to Seattle by revitalizing our downtown core and neighborhood business districts,” Nelson said.

Nelson worked for former Councilmember Richard Conlin for about a decade in the early 2000s, leaving for a period to start Fremont Brewing with her husband.

Four other people have, so far, filed to run for Position 9: Alex Tsimerman, Rebecca Williamson, David Ishii and Claire Grant.

In the other citywide seat up for election this year, incumbent Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is seeking a second term. She has, so far, drawn no challengers.