A stretch of East Union Street in Seattle will be designated in honor of D’Vonne Pickett Jr. who was gunned down outside of his Central District business last year.

On Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted unanimously to name a portion of East Union, between 21st and 22nd avenues, for Pickett, near The Postman, the shipping and mailing service on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, which he and his wife owned.

“D’Vonne Pickett Jr.’s personal philosophy of life inspired his vision and commitment, which was a driving force in empowering the Central District and surrounding neighborhoods,” at-large Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said during the council meeting while reading from the resolution.

Pickett was shot outside of his store in the early evening of Oct. 19, and later died at Harborview Medical Center, according to police.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Mosqueda and District 3 Councilmember Kshama Sawant, was written in conjunction with Mayor Bruce Harrell and Pickett’s family to honor him as “a family patriarch, as a mentor and a friend to almost everyone he encountered throughout life.” Honorary street signs commemorating Pickett’s legacy will be unveiled at a ceremony on Feb. 22.

In 2018, Pickett and his wife, KeAnna — who have three young children —opened their business named after the profession of Jacques Chappell, Pickett’s great-grandfather, a mail carrier in the neighborhood.

Advertising

The Postman was the first business opened in its building across from Grocery Outlet, which now houses a dental office, hair salon, gym and boxing gym — a community that mourned Pickett’s death throughout the fall.

At a funeral in November, Pickett was fondly remembered by friends, family and community members, including Harrell, as a generous and creative family man, former student athlete, and pillar of the Central District.

Ashton Lefall, 32, was charged with Pickett’s murder as well as first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, related to this case and other local shootings.

Lefall has since been charged with first degree murder in the death of an 82-year-old Skyway woman, Valerie Bruns, who was shot in her home days before Pickett was killed. He remains jailed awaiting trial on a no-bail hold.

Staff reporter Sara Jean Green contributed to this story.