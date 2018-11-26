The city of Seattle will pay $75,000 to settle a lawsuit by the former foster son of ex-Mayor Ed Murray, who had accused Murray of misusing his official position to defame the man while fighting accusations of decades-old sexual abuse that led to the mayor’s resignation last year.

Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes, in a statement, said the negotiated settlement with Jeff Simpson “allowed us to avoid the uncertainty and expense of trial, which helps limit further financial exposure of the taxpayer. I wish Mr. Simpson nothing but the best, and I hope this settlement allows him to move forward.”

Cheryl Snow, an attorney for Simpson, called the settlement “a victory on the defamation lawsuit that shows you can’t make comments, you can’t talk about a victim in this way.”

The lawsuit, filed in May, said Murray and his allies had wrongfully sought to undermine Simpson’s credibility by claiming he was making false accusations as part of a right-wing conspiracy. It also said Murray and other city leaders had negligently refused to investigate Simpson’s claims of abuse, and those of other men, allowing Murray to remain in office for months after the allegations were made public.

Steve Fogg, an attorney for Murray, said the relatively small settlement ends a “nuisance lawsuit” for the city and his client.

“He [Murray] didn’t pay anything, and he didn’t admit to anything. He didn’t do anything wrong. He never defamed Mr. Simpson. He never harmed him in any way,” Fogg said. “75,000 dollars is 75,000 more than Mr. Simpson deserved, but [it was] less than the lawyer fees that would have been required to obtain dismissal.”

Simpson had sought in excess of $1 million in damages when he filed a tort claim as a precursor to his lawsuit. Snow said the case “might have been tough to take to trial … but I think for Jeff, in his mind, this is an important victory.”

Snow noted the settlement agreement covers only Murray’s conduct while mayor, while not relinquishing Simpson’s legal right to sue over the underlying allegations of sexual abuse, if the statute of limitations laws are changed.

Simpson, a married father and recovering addict who lives in Gladstone, Oregon, could not be immediately reached for comment.

His allegations that Murray raped and molested him in Portland during the early 1980s, including when Simpson lived with him as a foster son, were bolstered by an Oregon state administrative finding that Murray committed the alleged abuse.

Records released to The Seattle Times last July showed an Oregon Child Protective Services’ caseworker who investigated Simpson’s claims in 1984 found “Jeff Simpson has been sexually abused by … Edward Murray.” Murray was not charged with a crime; a Multnomah County prosecutor cited difficulties pressing the case, but wrote it wasn’t because authorities doubted Simpson’s story.

Murray, a former state senator who was elected mayor in 2013, has repeatedly denied the claims by Simpson and four other men who accused him of sexual abuse — including his cousin, whose allegations made public last September caused Murray to resign from office.

The lawsuit is the second by a Murray accuser to be settled by the city, with taxpayers bearing all the settlement costs.

A Kent man, Delvonn Heckard, sued Murray and the city last year over claims Murray had raped and abused him decades ago. He ultimately received a $150,000 settlement. Heckard, 47, died in an Auburn motel in April of an accidental overdose of heroin and drugs prescribed to him for anxiety and depression.