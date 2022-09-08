Three finalists, including two internal candidates, have been named in Seattle’s search for a permanent police chief, which should conclude this fall, more than two years after the former chief resigned.

Since former Chief Carmen Best retired from the position in 2020 after a contentious summer of protests and criticism of the department, interim Chief Adrian Diaz has served as a temporary replacement.

Now, Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening and Tucson, Arizona, Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall have been selected as finalists out of 15 candidates presented to a search committee by a firm contracted this spring to conduct a nationwide search.

“Our search committee and assessors have advanced candidates with our community’s expectations at the forefront — accountability, community-centered leadership, and innovation. I look forward to meeting with and evaluating these candidates,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a news release Thursday.

According to the mayor’s office, the three finalists have been vetted and unanimously selected by four public safety assessors and presented to Harrell to select an appointee, as is required by the city’s charter. The City Council will have to confirm Harrell’s selection.

The finalists will participate in a publicly broadcast Q&A on Sept. 15, at a time to be determined. Between now and then, they will participate in a “series of stakeholder interviews” according to the mayor’s office.

While Harrell has repeatedly praised Diaz and publicly encouraged him to apply for the position at the start of the search, the charter requires a competitive hiring process, including three finalists.

Harrell said this summer that his selection will be largely based on community input gathered through a survey and a series of public meetings.

Adrian Diaz

Diaz, who was originally hired in 1997, was promoted to deputy chief in 2020, after serving as an assistant chief in charge of the department’s Collaborative Policing Bureau. He assumed the interim position in 2020.

He has also worked in the department’s patrol and investigations units, among other assignments.

According to the mayor’s office, Diaz has completed training from the FBI’s National Executive Institute, the Major Cities Chiefs Associations Police Executive Leadership Institute, the Cascade Executive Program and the Senior Management Institute of Policing.

Eric Greening

Greening has been at SPD for 28 years and has served as the assistant chief of the Collaborative Policing Bureau since 2021.

He has worked in the department’s patrol, traffic and DUI, and narcotics units, among other assignments, and was promoted to captain in 2015, before becoming an assistant chief in 2017.

Greening has completed training through the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police and the Senior Executives in State and Local Government course at the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government Executive Education. He is also Senior Certified Professional credentialed by the Society for Human Resource Management and holds a diversity, equity and inclusion certificate from Cornell University, according to the release.

Kevin Hall

The lone external finalist, Hall has been at the Tucson Police Department for 30 years, previously working as a patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant, SWAT sergeant, investigative sergeant, patrol lieutenant, Field Services Bureau Executive Officer and patrol captain.

He has worked in the department’s Gang, Physical Child Abuse, Internal Affairs, Homicide, and Home Invasion/Kidnapping units and implemented the department’s pre-arrest deflection program for nonviolent charges associated with substance misuse in 2018.

Hall has completed training through the Harvard Kennedy School of Government Senior Executives in State & Local Government, the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Police, the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety’s School of Police Staff and Command, the University of Arizona Eller School of Management Southwest Leadership program, and the Foundations of Public Sector Leadership program, according to the release.