Seattle’s affordability is top of mind for the crowded field of candidates running in seven City Council races this primary election, as housing and the overall cost of living continue to soar.

Housing affordability is hardly a new issue in city politics, but it has grown significantly since the last district council election in 2019, as the cost of living in Seattle has increased by more than 20%, according to a recent Seattle Times analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

In response, 45 candidates vying for a seat on the City Council have pitched different paths to more affordable and accessible groceries, child care, and — above all else — housing to win over voters as the end of the primary election approaches.

“This is the most kitchen table issue of them all,” Alex Hudson, a District 3 candidate and the Transportation Choices Coalition’s executive director, said. “How do we make our paychecks go far enough to take care of ourselves, our families and build the kind of lives that we want?”

Increasing the amount of affordable housing stock is widely considered by candidates across the city to be the first step in improving affordability.

“We also need to build out our options for affordable housing, you know, focus our efforts primarily on the low-income and sort of middle-income workforce housing,” said attorney Rob Saka, who’s running in District 1, which includes West Seattle and the Pioneer Square, Sodo and Georgetown neighborhoods. “And I suppose we do need some more market-rate housing as well, but in that we appear to be fairly saturated.”

Saka is one of 30 candidates who indicated support for increasing density in single-family neighborhoods by allowing more multifamily housing development in a May survey of candidates conducted by The Seattle Times.

Density is important in order to allow enough housing development at all income levels, but needs to be decided by neighborhoods and accompanied by studies that look at the potential for gentrification, said Tanya Woo, who is challenging Councilmember Tammy Morales in District 2.

“The city should also offer more incentives to build,” said Woo, a community organizer who also helps run her family’s business in District 2, which includes some of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods such as the Chinatown International District and Rainier Beach.

“This includes [mandatory affordable housing] new market tax credits, but we also need to look at zoning while definitely be more mindful of gentrification and displacement,” Woo said, calling for new neighborhood studies.

How to vote Ballots for the primary election must be postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 1, or deposited in an official drop box by 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

Morales said Seattle can form many of these bespoke neighborhood plans next year as the city updates its 10-year comprehensive plan. In Morales’ mind, the city needs to add affordable apartments and smaller units for individuals, but also needs to create so-called “missing middle” housing that families can afford while also allowing additional dwelling units like cottages to accommodate multigenerational families.

“It’s important to think not just about units of production, but how do we create intentional neighborhoods where people have access to the things that they need, where we have a kind of a spectrum of housing affordability, and a spectrum of housing that serves different segments of our communities,” Morales said.

Another method of ensuring affordability for tenants is rent control. The current City Council will vote in August on a sweeping trigger bill, proposed by outgoing District 3 Councilmember Kshama Sawant, which would cap rent increases at the annual rate of inflation across the city if a state law prohibiting rent control were ever lifted.

Rent control is a split issue among council candidates, with 14 in opposition, 15 in support and 16 saying “maybe” in the survey.

Woo, for example, said she’s skeptical of the current rent control proposal, and would need to see protections for smaller landlords and a way for tenant income to factor into rent rates before she supports rent control legislation.

Others more strongly oppose rent control altogether, even suggesting that the city’s current renter protections go too far.

Navy veteran Bob Kettle, who is challenging District 7 Councilmember Andrew Lewis, said policies like rent control and a recently approved cap on rent late fees, also spearheaded by Sawant, will ultimately drive property owners out of Seattle.

“But if you look back at that rent fee, now you look at the rent control piece, you’re going to create a problem,” Kettle said adding that the restrictions could drive “mom-and-pop” landlords away by making it harder to afford a property’s maintenance if their profit is capped.

“This idea of rent control is not really viable, and it’s really kind of self-defeating,” he added.

Lewis, whose district includes downtown and Queen Anne, voted against Sawant’s rent control legislation in a committee meeting on Friday, but said he could get behind another version of “anti-gouging legislation” that pulled from an Oregon state law that’s less extreme, he said, than Sawant’s proposal.

While Morales supported Sawant’s bill in a committee meeting, she shared one of Lewis’ concerns that, as a trigger bill, it may not be impactful, Morales said.

Simplifying the city’s development regulation process is one way to not just lower housing costs but expedite development, Lewis said.

“So part of it is allowing greater density in places where we haven’t allowed density in the past,” Lewis said noting he co-sponsored a recent bill that waives design review, bike storage and other permitting requirements for permanent supportive housing, which could reduce development costs by about 15%.

“Part of it is also waiving certain land use controls and being more flexible,” he said.

Other costs of living

Beyond housing, candidates also want to improve the access residents have to necessities.

“Affordable child care is a huge priority of mine; it’s something that the city really needs to focus on as an essential support,” said former King County Superior Court Judge Cathy Moore, who’s running to fill the open seat in North Seattle’s District 5.

According to Moore, the city’s lack of child care capacity is an infrastructure need that will require development and support of more facilities, but also an access issue that will require loosening income restrictions on subsidized child care to help a broader swath of parents access financial support.

Advertising

Supporting child care also requires supporting child-care workers, according to Maritza Rivera, who is running for the open seat in District 4, which includes the U District, Wedgwood and Sand Point. One of the city’s roles in boosting available child care has to be providing better pay to child-care workers, many of whom are fleeing the industry because of working conditions, Rivera said.

”We just need to figure out ways that we can encourage more child-care opportunities in the city and encourage a living wage so folks will actually want to do those jobs,” said Rivera, deputy director of the city’s Office of Arts & Culture.

But the city’s involvement in affordability needs to go beyond specific projects and prioritize utility subsidies, tax deferrals for elderly residents and other social benefits for as many living expenses as possible, Hudson said.

“I’m gonna fight really hard to figure out how we can do automatic or very, very, very streamlined enrollment in programs [such as SNAP], so we can put money back in the pockets of people right away,” Hudson said.

For more than a year, Morales has been working on a plan called Seattle Within Reach that looks at ways to ensure nearby, affordable access to grocery stores, health care and child care in different neighborhoods. She’s also beginning to explore how the city can provide technical assistance and finance tools for small businesses to increase wealth and income in communities – particularly communities of color.

“We can solve the problem by providing discounts and entitlement and assistance programs, but what we really need to do is make sure people have more money coming in,” Morales added. “Affordability is an income problem.”