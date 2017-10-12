The endorsements keep piling up in Seattle’s mayoral race. Cary Moon nabbed support from the Seattle Education Association as Jenny Durkan was backed by two LGBTQ advocacy organizations.

Mayoral candidate Cary Moon unveiled support from Seattle Education Association on Thursday, following a series of endorsement announcements by rival Jenny Durkan.

Durkan earlier this week added Equal Rights Washington, the Human Rights Campaign and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson to her list of backers.

Moon’s SEA nod, announced at Ballard High School, means the union for Seattle’s 5,000 public-school teachers is pulling for her. She already had been endorsed by SEIU Local 925, which represents child-care and higher-education workers.

In a news release, Moon said she wouldn’t “raid” the city’s Families and Education Levy, “which is intended to address the K-12 opportunity gap” between students from disadvantaged families and their peers.

When Durkan in August proposed free community college for all public school graduates, she identified the levy as a potential funding source, the release noted.

“We believe that Cary will be steadfast in supporting (the levy’s) intent to serve programs that directly benefit our K-12 students and work to close the opportunity gap,” Michael Tamayo, SEA’s vice president, said in the release.

Tamayo also praised Moon’s “commitment to bringing all stakeholders to the table, including SEA, when discussing how the city can support schools.”

Equal Rights Washington, which has endorsed Durkan, is a statewide advocacy and community-outreach organization that promotes dignity, safety and equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

The Human Rights Campaign is the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil-rights organization.

“Jenny Durkan is a proven leader with a passion for justice, fairness and equality,” JoDee Winterhof, a senior vice president, said in a news release, noting that Durkan was the country’s first openly LGBTQ U.S. attorney.

Ferguson, a Democrat, has seen his profile soar this year with several legal challenges against President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Jenny will be the partner we need to protect Seattle and our state from President Trump and his administration,” Ferguson said in a video statement.