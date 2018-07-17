Carmen Best was picked Tuesday as Mayor Jenny Durkan’s nominee for chief of the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan named Carmen Best her nominee for police chief, choosing a local favorite over a pair of outsider candidates.

She made the announcement in a Tuesday news conference at City Hall.

Following a monthslong national search with multiple surprise twists, the decision may be Durkan’s most important since taking office last year.

Pending confirmation by the City Council, the mayor’s pick will oversee a force of more than 1,400 officers and lead a long-troubled department still working to earn community trust after six years of court-ordered reforms.

“I am excited to lead the men and women of this great agency,” Best tweeted Tuesday morning. “It is my commitment to you that I will move the department ahead on continued improvement and innovation.”

Best has been serving as interim chief since the end of last year, when Kathleen O’Toole stepped down from the position, and has been Seattle’s first African-American woman in the role.

She has risen through the ranks in more than 25 years in the department but was not among three candidates initially forwarded to Durkan as finalists for the chief job.

The three were selected by mayoral advisers in May from a list of five semi-finalists submitted by a search committee.

At the time, Durkan advisers said they thought the department needed another outsider for the position. But Best’s exclusion from the group of finalists drew intense criticism from community leaders and from the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild.

The mayor put Best back in the running earlier this month, as former Pittsburgh Police Chief Cameron McLay dropped his candidacy and began conversations to work with Durkan as an adviser on police reform.

Ely Reyes, an assistant chief in Austin, Texas, and Eddie Frizell, a precinct inspector in Minneapolis, were the other two finalists.

Reyes oversees the sprawling north section of Austin and has built a reputation there as an intelligent law-enforcement leader while enduring personal tragedies.

Frizell heads up a downtown precinct, where his campaigns to reduce violent crime have won acclaim and stirred controversy.

Hired in 1992, Best has worked a variety assignments for the Seattle police, including stints in patrol, school safety, media relations and community outreach.

Best also has served as a patrol supervisor and operations lieutenant and has held command positions in the narcotics unit and the robbery, gangs and fugitives unit.

She briefly served as South Precinct commander before a promotion to assistant chief of criminal investigations. Shortly after O’Toole was appointed by then-Mayor Ed Murray in 2014, O’Toole named Best her deputy chief.