OLYMPIA — Washington Senate Democrats passed an ambitious plan late Thursday to put a price on carbon pollution, a signature priority sought by Gov. Jay Inslee, many Democrats and environmentalists at different points over the years.

After a debating Senate Bill 5126 for about five hours — driven by spirited opposition from Republicans — lawmakers approved the bill 25-24, the minimum needed in the 49-member chamber.

The bill would chart a course deep into this century, requiring the state to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. It would make Washington the second state — after California — to have a comprehensive carbon pricing law that would stretch across much of the economy.

Shortly before the bill came to the floor, sponsor Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, hailed its move to the full Senate as “nothing short of a historic effort.”

Carlyle, who sponsored the bill at Inslee’s request after putting forth a similar proposal of his own last session, called it a way to “grow our economy with a lighter footprint in terms of carbon emissions.”

The bill heads to the House for consideration as the Legislature closes in on the final weeks of its regularly scheduled session.

But its passage Thursday evening underscored the hard work before Democrats if they want to get it to Inslee’s desk. Zero Republicans supported the bill. Three Democrats voted against it, including Sen. Liz Lovelett, a Democrat from Anacortes who is sponsoring a competing proposal.

A fourth Democrat, Sen. T’wina Nobles, D-Fircrest, voted yes — essentially putting the bill over the top — but made clear she doesn’t support the current version.

Nobles said the bill must be strengthened and described her vote as a “plea” that a final version raise more revenue and do more for environmental justice and communities of color, among other things.

SB 5126 would establish a “cap and invest” program that sets steadily lower limits on pollution from carbon and other greenhouse gases, and requires polluters to steadily decrease their emissions, or purchase pollution allowances.

Under the version of the proposal approved Thursday, revenue raised would go to an investment account that could be spent on transportation, assistance for a transition to clean energy, energy conservation, among other things.

Republicans, deeply opposed to the proposal, sponsored about 40 amendments in an attempt to highlight their critiques of the bill, or make efforts they believe would improve it.

“It makes no sense for Washington to have a policy like this, which will simply drive jobs out of Washington to other countries” said state Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, during floor debate.

“Don’t kid yourself, this policy will have zero impact on global climate,” added Ericksen, a climate-change skeptic and longtime opponent of Inslee’s clean-energy agenda.

On Tuesday, Democratic House Speaker Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma pointed out that it generally takes time — often months or years — for lawmakers to get used to the idea of big new proposals before they ultimately pass them.

“How would we get our body up to speed on a bill like cap and invest in enough time to move it?” Jinkins said in a question-and-answer session with reporters. “Again, doesn’t mean it’s impossible, but … it’s challenging.”

In Washington, putting a price of some sort on greenhouse gas pollution has been a persistent and elusive goal of Inslee and environmental allies.

As far back as 2014, in the first of his three terms as governor, Inslee laid out an ambitious plan for a cap-and-trade proposal that would raise nearly $1 billion a year for transportation projects, schools and other program.

But earlier legislation failed to make much headway in Olympia, where Republicans controlled the state Senate through 2017.

Even under unified Democratic control since then — and as lawmakers approved other climate-related bills — subsequent efforts to put a price on carbon and forms of pollution that contribute to climate change stalled.

Meanwhile, voters by wide margins rejected two carbon-pricing ballot measures in 2016 and 2018.

At the same time, fault lines persist among Democrats on how to structure carbon pricing, and how to spend revenue, and could stymie the passage of any legislation this year.

Some state Senate and House members have rallied behind an alternative carbon pricing legislation, state Senate Bill 5373, which establishes a carbon tax that rises over time and includes a “Just Transition Account” that dedicates 15% of carbon tax receipts to a “Just Transition Account” with spending that would include reducing the energy burden for lower-income state residents.

That bill has drawn some support in the House, and could make it more difficult for House Democrats to muster enough votes to pass state Senate bill 5126.

But State Senate Bill 5126 has some powerful allies in business that were not on board in years past.

BP, which operates the state’s largest oil refinery, is backing the legislation even as some other oil companies, and the Western States Petroleum Association, oppose the measure.

“I have told the governor’s office of this and the Legislature. We are focused on the cap and the policy. Making sure that what passes is economy-wise, sustainable work,” said Tom Wolf, a BP senior government relations manager based in Bellingham, in an interview earlier this year.

In the House, changes are expected to be made to SB 5126.

“It does have a path in the House but that doesn’t mean I’m sure it will pass, and I think we will have a pretty tight timelines to bring our members up to speed on this bill, and that is something that I’m going to work a lot on over the next two and a half weeks,” said Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-West Seattle and chair of the House Environment & Energy Committee.

He said one change he expects would narrow how transportation dollars generated by the bill could be spent to focus on projects that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Senate Democrats Thursday evening also planned to bring another major clean-energy bill to the floor, a proposed low carbon-fuels standard that already has passed the House. But it remains unclear whether lawmakers can find agreement on the final versions of House Bill 1091 before the session’s scheduled end on April 25.