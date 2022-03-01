Chad Helton, a finalist in the search for Seattle Public Library’s next director, resigned from his role as director of Hennepin County (Minnesota) Library in February, while being considered for the role in Seattle.

According to a signed settlement agreement with Hennepin County, Helton resigned from his position effective Feb. 1 and received a $60,000 settlement from the county for unspecified “emotional damages” and $15,000 in attorney’s fees.

Helton declined to comment on the resignation Monday.

When asked if Helton had disclosed or discussed the resignation with members of the board, the library’s board of trustees declined to share details.

“Due to the confidential nature of our interviewing process, we cannot share anything that Mr. Helton shared with us in his interview with the Board,” board President Carmen Bendixen said in a written statement Tuesday.

“We can tell you that the Library’s Board of Trustees is glad that community members were able to view and participate in the public forums for both candidates and that we are looking forward to advancing the selection process tomorrow at the special board meeting.”

Helton did not disclose his resignation in the public forum on Feb. 10, or in an interview with The Seattle Times the same week.

Advertising

The board of trustees is set to vote Wednesday on the appointment of either Helton or interim Director and Chief Librarian Tom Fay to serve as the director and chief librarian permanently, filling a vacancy that opened last year.

Fay and Helton were named finalists this year after the top position — which most recently paid over $216,000 and oversees more than 600 employees — was posted in September, and the board’s appointed Search Advisory Committee identified six first-round candidates and advanced the final two to the board.

Helton, who was hired in 2020 to oversee the Minneapolis-area library system, faced controversy in Hennepin County for working from Los Angeles during the pandemic.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Hennepin County Library permitted employees to work from home remotely during the pandemic, but unions, some staffers, union leaders and members of the public criticized Helton for being so distant.

In February, Helton told The Seattle Times that he would move to Seattle if selected for the city’s library director role.