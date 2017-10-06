The erroneous endorsement for Mitzi Johanknecht never went into printed voters pamphlets, but it showed up online for about a week. Johanknecht is running against King County Sheriff John Urquhart.

The deputy challenging incumbent John Urquhart in the race for King County sheriff acknowledged Friday her campaign erroneously claimed Rep. Dave Reichert had endorsed her candidacy in an original statement she provided for voters pamphlets.

Mitzi Johanknecht, a 32-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, said she mistakenly believed Reichert had given her his endorsement after meeting with the Republican congressman and former sheriff shortly after she announced her candidacy.

“He was enthusiastic that I was running and said he was willing to give me advice,” Johanknecht said. “I misunderstood his enthusiasm as an endorsement, and so a mistake was made. We corrected it as soon as we knew about it.”

Johanknecht’s original statement submitted in early August for the King County Voters Guide stated she’d been endorsed “by leaders from both political parties as well as the 31st, 43rd and 48th District Democrats, the National Women’s Political Caucus, and Congress member and former Sheriff Dave Reichert.”

The statement added: “I am a leader worthy of your trust, and I would be grateful for your vote.”

The erroneous statement never went into printed voters pamphlets, but it showed up online for about a week.

On Aug. 22, both Johanknecht’s campaign and Reichert’s office contacted King County Elections to report the error, said Julie Wise, the county’s elections director.

“When it was brought to our attention, we hadn’t yet gone to print and so we were able to accommodate those requests to remove the endorsement from her statement,” Wise said. “Unfortunately, staff uploaded the original statement for our online voters guide, and we made the mistake of posting it.”

The false endorsement appeared online from Sept. 22 to 29 until the error was caught, Wise said. During that time, the online voters guide received about 86 page views, she said.

Reichert’s endorsement will not appear in the print version of the voters pamphlet due to be distributed the week of Oct. 16, Wise said.

Elections staff do not fact-check candidate statements, Wise said, but proofs are provided to candidates for review before pamphlets going to print.

“It’s really rare to hear from organizations or individuals that an endorsement is invalid and request it to be removed,” she said. “This is the only time I can recall it happening since I’ve been here.”

A spokesman for Reichert did not immediately respond for comment.

Reichert, who served as sheriff from 1997 to 2004, endorsed Urquhart for the office in 2012. Reichert, who knows both current candidates, has not endorsed either in this year’s race.

He announced last month he would not seek re-election next year to the 8th Congressional District.