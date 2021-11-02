Two of three races remain close in the contests for Port of Seattle Commissioner.

As of Tuesday night, Ryan Calkins led in the race for Position No. 1 with 73.04 % of the vote, against Norman Sigler. Stephanie Bowman was ahead in the race for Position No. 3 with 50.72% of the vote versus Hamdi Mohamed and Peter Steinbrueck held a slim 1,537-vote lead in the race for Position No. 4 with 49.98 % of the vote, against Toshiko Grace Hasegawa.

Ballots will continue to be counted through the week.

All candidates ran on environmental agendas, emphasizing the need for shoreside resources to power berthed vessels with electricity.

They also shared common objectives, which included addressing cargo ship congestion, creating opportunities for underserved communities and improving diversity and inclusion at the Port. Their ideas differed on how to attain each of these goals.

Sigler positioned himself as the “aviation commissioner,” touting his extensive professional experience working for various airlines. Calkins, the incumbent who helped establish Maritime High School during his first term, said his “next big project” would be offshore renewable energy such as ocean turbines.

Mohamed sought to be one of few commissioners elected from South King County, representing communities living around the area’s airports and also suggested the lease agreements on Terminal 46 be renegotiated. Bowman, who has been a commissioner since 2013, ran on her long track record for leading initiatives at the Port, investing in green jobs and creating internships and opportunities for underserved youth.

Hasegawa focused on addressing supply-chain congestion at the Port of Seattle, and she contended existing Port leadership “didn’t have the sense of urgency” needed to increase shoreside capacity. Steinbrueck, the incumbent, said the Port has made every effort to modernize cargo terminals. Hasegawa brought forth ideas to help small businesses and minorities, and Steinbrueck said the South King County Fund and police reform he helped establish are evidence of him sharing the same commitment.