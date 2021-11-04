Bruce Harrell will be Seattle’s next mayor, defeating M. Lorena González in a race dominated by contrasting approaches to homelessness and public safety.

As more votes were counted Thursday, Harrell declared victory in a campaign email, telling supporters, “We did it” and promising to govern with the “urgency and humility that this moment requires.” González conceded, saying she had called Harrell to congratulate him.

Harrell has 62% of the votes in the mayoral contest, with about three-fourths of ballots counted.

The 63-year-old former City Council president, who starred on the University of Washington football team and worked as a lawyer before entering politics, is already moving into mayor mode, encouraged by “over 500 emails and text messages” from excited supporters, he said in an interview Thursday from a transition office at the Seattle Municipal Tower.

“I’m high energy, and I’m up for it,” said Harrell, who ran as more of a moderate, whereas González, 44, the council’s current president, ran as a self-described progressive.

In her concession statement, González said: “With today’s ballot drop, it’s clear that Bruce Harrell will be the next Mayor of Seattle. Earlier, I called him to congratulate him on a hard-fought race and wished him much luck in his efforts to make progress on the challenges Seattle faces.”

About 118,000 additional ballots were counted Thursday across King County, including about 46,000 in Seattle, allowing left-lane candidates to gain ground in several contests.

González, who trailed Harrell by 30 percentage points Tuesday night, narrowed that gap to 24 points Thursday, securing 45% of the additional votes.

But perhaps only 65,000 ballots still need to be counted in Seattle. González would need to win an overwhelming portion of the remaining votes to catch up with Harrell.

In recent years, Seattle results have swung for left-lane candidates after election night, due to younger and progressive voters returning their ballots later. No race has swung more than about 12 percentage points, however.