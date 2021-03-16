Bruce Harrell, who served on the Seattle City Council for 12 years before declining to seek reelection in 2019, is running for mayor, he announced Tuesday.

Harrell, 62, ran for mayor in 2013, coming in fourth in a crowded primary. He was mayor for five days in September 2017, after then-Mayor Ed Murray resigned. Harrell, who became mayor by virtue of his role as City Council president, ultimately chose to return to the City Council, rather than serve out a mayoral term that would have ended a few months later, following the 2017 election.

He was one of three City Council members previously backed by Seattle’s business community who chose not to seek reelection in 2019. At the time, he said that three terms on the council was “sufficient.”

Before his time on the council, he worked as a lawyer, representing telecommunications companies and nonprofits. A Seattle native, Harrell graduated from Garfield High School and the University of Washington, where he played football. He also graduated from UW’s law school.

Harrell was first elected to a City Council citywide seat in 2007, then he was reelected in 2011. Following the city’s switch to district representation, he was narrowly reelected in 2015 in District 2, representing South Seattle.

On the City Council, he was often a swing vote between the council’s activist and moderate wings. He successfully sponsored legislation that led the city to “ban the box,” preventing employers from rejecting job applicants solely because of their criminal record. He pushed for years to get Seattle police officers to wear body cameras, which ultimately happened in 2017.

Mayor Jenny Durkan is not seeking reelection.

Other mayoral candidates include City Council President M. Lorena González, Chief Seattle Club director Colleen Echohawk, architect and urban designer Andrew Grant Houston, and Lance Randall, the leader of a South Seattle economic-development nonprofit.

This story will be updated.