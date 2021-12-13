Seattle Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell appointed the first batch of leaders in his administration Monday, including his niece as senior deputy mayor.

Harrell named several senior appointments and gave a preview of the administration’s structure in a news release Monday, including filling two deputy mayor positions and creating a new deputy mayor role to oversee housing and homelessness in Seattle.

Deputy mayors will include:

Senior Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell: Bruce Harrell’s niece and campaign manager, board chair for Equal Rights Washington and a member of the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund.

Deputy Mayor of Housing and Homelessness Tiffany Washington: Current deputy mayor.

Current deputy mayor. Deputy Mayor of External Relations: Remains unfilled through January as Harrell consults constituents.

Harrell also named Tim Burgess, former Seattle councilmember and interim mayor, as director of strategic initiatives. Burgess previously worked for the Seattle Police Department.

“Our announcement today makes clear that my administration will be centered on competency and urgency,” Harrell said in a statement. “My administration will combine ambitious vision and bold, progress-driving ideas with the experienced leadership needed to take action and hit the ground running. I’m proud of the team we’re building, united around the common purpose of making Seattle a bright, prosperous, and thriving city for all. Our team will set a new tone and deliver positive change through new energy and proven decisiveness rooted in community relationships and values.”

