Seattle’s pivotal City Council elections are now less than two weeks away, and nobody knows how the races are going to shake out.

But Monisha Harrell has some guesses. On Episode 116 of The Overcast, Harrell, who chairs the nonprofit Equal Rights Washington and who’s worked in the past as a Seattle political consultant, joins Seattle Times reporter Daniel Beekman and KNKX reporter Simone Alicea to break down the contests.

“What we are going to have … is probably a split council,” with some wins for business-backed candidates and some for candidates with support from service-worker unions, Harrell says.

“That’s because of the personalities of the districts,” she adds, “and I think we’re going to see that shine through.”

All seven of the council’s district seats are up for grabs, and Harrell says she expects them to vote for candidates that appeal to residents in particular neighborhoods.

The record-breaking spending by independent political-action committees in Seattle this year “will buy some races,” she says. “It will not buy all of the races.”

Listen for what she expects in the District 2, 3, 4 and 7 races.

This episode was recorded at the Seattle studio of public radio 88.5 FM KNKX.

