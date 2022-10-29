The most costly and arguably most consequential state legislative race in King County this year pits Republican Bill Boyce against Democrat Claudia Kauffman.

They’re vying for a vacant state Senate seat in the 47th Legislative District, which includes substantial parts of Kent and Auburn, plus all of Covington, as Republicans and Democrats across Washington wrestle for control over issues ranging from abortion and gun rights to tax policies and environmental regulations.

The super-diverse 47th District, which spans urban, suburban and rural areas with a population that’s about half people of color, is a political battleground. The Senate seat swung from Republican to Democrat in 2006, to Republican in 2010, to Democrat in 2018. The race is open this year because incumbent Democrat Mona Das isn’t seeking reelection.

Washington state Republicans need to flip four Senate seats to take power in that chamber away from the Democrats, and they have identified Boyce’s candidacy as one of their best opportunities. But the results of the Aug. 2 primary indicate Kauffman and the Democrats may have the edge.

Boyce captured about 46% of the votes in the primary, while Kauffman and Democratic rival Satwinder Kaur combined to secure about 54%. Kauffman squeaked past Kaur by 65 votes after two weeks of ballot counting.

More than $1.6 million has been spent in the race so far, making it the state’s fifth most costly legislative contest. Boyce has spent more than Kauffman and is getting more help from independent-spending committees. His backers include real estate players, while Kauffman’s include labor unions and tribes.

Both Boyce, 64, and Kauffman, 63, live in Kent, both would bring significant governmental experience to Olympia and both are courting moderate voters. But they differ on various issues that break down along party lines.

For example, Boyce “is not a fan of” the capital gains tax passed in 2021. Kauffman supports the effort to “create some equity in our tax system.”

Boyce, the current president of the Kent City Council, is Black and talks about growing up in North Carolina, where he attended a segregated school. He settled in South King County decades ago after serving as a U.S. Army Ranger, spent time on the Kent School Board and works in human resources.

Kauffman is the intergovernmental affairs liaison for the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe. She served as state senator for the 47th District from 2007 to 2010, when she was unseated by Republican Joe Fain. A member of the Nez Perce tribe, she focused in the Legislature partly on education and Native rights.

Boyce has based his campaign on criticizing the Democrats in Olympia on crime and taxes, saying recent reforms have made drugs like fentanyl and meth “almost legal” and saying the state should have suspended its gas tax this year to help consumers deal with high prices. A new tax on carbon emissions is scheduled to take effect next year. Boyce also opposes the long-term care payroll tax adopted and then postponed by the Legislature.

“We need to do all that we can to let people keep money in their pocket,” Boyce said. “People are hurting and we need to find a way to ease off.”

Kauffman agrees that the Legislature must revisit a temporary law from 2021 that classified intentional drug possession as a misdemeanor and that requires offenders to be referred to services twice before they are arrested. The prior law, which classified possession as a felony, was struck down in court for including unintentional possession.

But Kauffman is less critical than Boyce of a law from 2021 that limited vehicular chases by police mostly to violent offenses where officers have probable cause and the suspect poses an imminent safety threat.

“Most people injured [in police chases] are innocent bystanders,” she said in a recent debate with Boyce, calling for a balanced approach.

Kauffman says a gas tax suspension might sound good but questions whether proponents like Boyce have grappled with what the implications could be, considering the tax helps pay to repair roads, bridges and ferries. She supports the long-term care tax, describing it as “an investment in our future” and mentioning that she has a daughter who was born with disabilities.

The Democrat, endorsed by Planned Parenthood’s local advocacy arm, says she wants to protect abortion rights and could support a state constitutional amendment to do so, were that necessary and possible. She supports a proposed ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons.

Boyce says Washington voters “have already spoken” on abortion, describing the issue as settled in the state. He says “life is precious and should be preserved” while also saying abortion decisions “should be between a woman and her doctor.” The Republican opposes an assault weapons ban, though he says he might consider supporting a higher age requirement.

Kauffman says housing challenges are the No. 1 issue she hears about when knocking on doors in the 47th District, where costs have soared in recent years as people priced out of Seattle have moved south. As senator, she would work to pump more money into the Washington State Housing Trust Fund, which helps finance affordable and workforce housing projects.

“He’s emphasizing developers and I’m emphasizing communities and families,” she said about Boyce.

Boyce says costs could be reduced by cutting “red tape” in the construction and permitting process. He also wants to see more condominiums built.