Incumbent Bob Ferguson had a strong lead over his Republican challengers in the primary race for Washington state attorney general, according to Tuesday night’s vote count.

Ferguson, a Democrat and vocal, litigious critic of the Trump administration, received 56.73% of votes. His challengers, attorneys Matt Larkin, Brett Rogers and Mike Vaska received 23.5%, 12.42% and 7.24% of the votes, respectively.

Washington voters chose Ferguson as the state’s top legal officer in 2016 by a wide margin in a race against a Libertarian. As of Election Day, his campaign had raised $3.4 million, 12 times more than Larkin, the top-funded challenger.

Ferguson’s opponents in the race accuse him of being too engaged in national partisan politics and unfocused on statewide issues of public safety and homelessness. Since taking office, Ferguson has filed 69 lawsuits against the Trump administration on a spectrum of issues, 30 of which have been successful, according to his campaign.

Larkin, a 38-year-old former presidential speech writer and prosecutor who is now legal counsel to his family’s Bothell-based manufacturing business, said in his voters pamphlet statement that he would make “homelessness, drug abuse, and crime” a priority if elected to the position. Much of his campaign is self-financed. He supports Trump’s reelection because he supports Trump’s fiscal positions, such as tax cuts, but says he takes issue with the president’s rhetoric.