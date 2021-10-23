With a little over a week remaining before votes are counted, Seattle’s mayoral race exploded into vitriol Saturday as rivals Bruce Harrell and M. Lorena Gonzalez traded bitter accusations of racism and enabling of sexual abusers.

The spark was a new attack ad aired by González’s campaign, which accuses Harrell of siding with sexual abusers including ex-Mayor Ed Murray — a late hit that was blasted as desperate and racist by Harrell and allies including Black community leaders.

At a virtual news conference organized by the Harrell campaign Saturday, speakers demanded González take down the ad, which juxtaposes images of Harrell with media accounts of the Murray sex-abuse scandal. The ad features a white rape survivor who says she could never vote for Harrell.

James Bible, a civil-rights attorney who donated $550 to the González campaign, called the ad “gut-wrenching” and “a race to the bottom” at the news conference. He added: “Lorena, you just demonstrated you would do anything to win.”

The 30-second ad seeks to compare González, who was the first member of the Seattle City Council to publicly call for Murray to consider resigning several months into the 2017 scandal, with Harrell, who made no such demands and at times defended the mayor. Murray stepped down in September 2017 only after a cousin became the fifth man to accuse him of decades-ago sexual abuse. Murray was never charged criminally.

The new commercial opens with the woman, identified only by her first name and last initial, saying she’d been raped five years ago, and that the rapist was never prosecuted.

Advertising

“It was horrifying to me to hear Bruce Harrell defend Ed Murray saying people shouldn’t be judged by what they’ve done in the past,” she says in the ad, adding later, “Bruce Harrell has repeatedly sided with abusers. As a survivor, I could never vote for him.”

Harrell and his allies Saturday called the ad blatantly racist, saying it reinforces tropes about dangerous Black men and sexual violence and has caused pain to people in the Black community, including those who have worked with sexual-assault survivors.

“It was more than a dog whistle. It was blatant,” said Harrell.

Lincoln Beauregard, the attorney who represented Murray accuser Delvonn Heckard, whose 2017 lawsuit broke the scandal into public view, called the ad a dishonest and inflammatory portrayal of Harrell. He accused González of doing nothing substantive behind the scenes to oust Murray, despite her public statements.

Gerald Hankerson, regional president for the NAACP, went further, saying González should resign. “You don’t deserve to hold any office,” he said. Hankerson, like most of the speakers at the event, has endorsed Harrell.

The González campaign refused to pull the ad and doubled down in a statement Saturday afternoon.

“Bruce Harrell has a troubling history of discrediting survivors of abuse and harassment. As Council President, he used his position to defend Ed Murray, even after multiple, credible accusations of child rape. His response to this ad is another example of him denying the facts and discrediting a victim,” the statement sent by campaign manager Alex Koren said.

The Harrell campaign also released an open letter urging the ad to be taken down, signed by some 40 Black community leaders, including state. Reps. Jesse Johnson and David Hackney, and Michelle Merriweather, president of the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle.