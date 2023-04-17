A bill to require Washington state wind farms to turn off the blinking red lights on turbines if no airplane is nearby is headed to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

House Bill 1173, sponsored by Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, cleared its final legislative hurdle Friday as the state House gave its approval.

Reps. Mark Klicker and Skyler Rude, both R-Walla Walla, also signed on to the bill.

Just two legislators have voted against the bill: Rep. Shelley Kloba, D-Kirkland, and Sen. Marko Liias, D-Everett.

“House Bill 1173 will help preserve the beauty of our night skies in Eastern Washington,” Connors said.

The blinking red lights on wind turbines are needed to alert low-flying aircraft, but they cause light pollution and can be an eyesore for people living nearby, said supporters of the bill.

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved Aircraft Detection Lighting Systems that rely on radar detection to turn the lights on when aircraft are nearby and then turn them off after they have passed.

Several states already require the systems.

The Legislature approved the final version of the bill as Scout Clean Energy is seeking approval for up to 244 turbines along the Horse Heaven Hills near the Tri-Cities.

Its blinking red lights would be seen along the ridge line of the hills from 20 to 30 miles away, according to those who oppose the Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center.

If the governor signs Connors’ bill, it will take effect for new wind farms with at least five turbines in July. Older wind farms would have to install the lights by January 2028.

“In Eastern Washington we don’t always have a say where energy is sited, but we do want to take good care of our landscape and our hillsides,” Connors said on the House floor.