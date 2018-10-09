Bill Gates, in a Tuesday blog post, said he would contribute to the Yes on 1631 campaign, vote for the measure and encourage others to do the same.

Bill Gates has plunged into Washington state politics to endorse Initiative 1631, a November ballot measure that would set an escalating fee on greenhouse-gas pollution from fossil fuels.

Gates, in a Tuesday blog post, said he would contribute to the Yes on 1631 campaign, vote for the measure and encourage others to do the same. He did not say in his blog post how much he would contribute.

Gates, a founder of Microsoft and co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said he initially was skeptical of the measure. He wondered how “one state could make a difference on a global problem like climate change” and noted that “unlike some supporters, I am not interested in attacking companies that provide affordable, reliable energy …” But he said climate change may be the “toughest problem humanity has ever faced,” and he overcame his doubts about the ballot measure.

Gates cited several reasons for supporting the measure.

He said he thinks that passing the measure would help Washington become a hub for work on clean energy and climate. Also, he wrote that the measure would help create a market signal to drive adoption of renewable-energy sources and it also would help to keep two sources of what he termed “clean energy” — hydroelectricity and nuclear power — competitive.

Currently, backers of the ballot measure are being outspent by opponents, who have benefited from more than $20 million in contributions, mostly from oil companies.

Opponents say the measure is flawed. They argue it offers too many exemptions for big polluters and would unfairly burden consumers and state businesses with a fee that would rise each year on fossil fuels that power cars and trucks and heat homes.