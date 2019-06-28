As much trouble as Jay Inslee had getting noticed on the presidential debate stage, he wasn’t the biggest loser from the political week.

But his issue may have been.

Poor climate change was the general feeling after the first round of the 2020 presidential debates. It just can’t seem to get respect.

Yes, global warming did come up — which alone is an improvement over past years. But the candidates, even our own Mr. Blue Sky, greeted it more with platitudes and perfunctory talking points than the passionate back and forth on other topics. There were even a few awkward silences — which on a stage full of politicians has got to be a first.

“When they talk about guns, they get worked up. When they talk about criminal justice … they have exchanges, they extend their time, they talk over each other,” said David Roberts, a Seattle-based environmental writer, on Twitter. “When it comes to climate, everyone — moderators and candidates — is kind of awkward and stilted.”

Some critics faulted the TV network or the format for giving the issue short shrift.

“Wait, are we done with the debate on climate change already?” wondered former network anchor Dan Rather. “I had just gone to the fridge to get my Diet Dr. Pepper and when I came back … OK, I guess so much for the greatest existential threat to the planet.”

Why does climate change have so much trouble getting traction in politics? I’ve touched on this issue before. Even now, with our governor dedicating the only presidential campaign from our state in four decades to this one cause, it’s still treated “as if it were a fifth-tier issue,” critiqued the New Republic.

Possible explanations given by political experts are that it’s too scientific, too long-range, maybe just too damn big to wrap your mind around — or at least to wrestle with in 30-second sound bites. But health care policy is wonky and complex, too, and there was no end of passionate shouting about that.

Watching the Democrats go all mushy when climate finally got its moment in the sun, it occurred to me: Maybe they don’t want to talk about it.

Not deep down, not in any depth. Because even the liberal politicians sense it’s an issue that hasn’t yet found its footing with the public.

Consider what just happened down in Oregon. What you likely heard is that Democrats there were pushing major legislation to cap carbon emissions and reduce fossil fuel use, when all of a sudden Republican senators scattered like cockroaches to Idaho. At least one of them went all rogue militia in an anti-democratic bid to kill the effort.

That did happen. But the media focus on the right wing craziness (admittedly a favorite chestnut of mine, too) obscured the real story this time. Which is that the Democrats, who run everything with big majorities in Oregon as they do here in Washington, didn’t have the votes to pass that climate bill anyway.

If you can’t pass your party’s signature priority when you have a supermajority, in a dark blue West coast state a la Oregon — well, let’s just say a lot more work may need to be done before you try to take the issue national.

It reminds me of where health care stood a couple decades ago. That was also a huge looming crisis. But it took more than 15 years after the collapse of a universal health policy attempt in the 1990s (which happened even though Democrats controlled Congress and the presidency) for groups to build the coalitions that did the political organizing work to finally push the Affordable Care Act over the finish line in 2010.

So while it’s not hopeless, you could see on the stage in Miami that this is not the climate change election — not yet, not even close. Even at a debate in a city that’s being swamped by rising waters on the sunniest days.

Climate change is, of course, happening whether our political system is ready to deal with it or not.

So where does this leave Jay Inslee? It leaves his presidential ambitions cooked, I’m afraid. Even a far better climate debate than he had in Miami isn’t likely to overcome the political gravity of what happened back in Oregon — which was his own tribe caving in on the issue, again.