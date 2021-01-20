President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take the oath of office Wednesday to become the United States’ 46th president. He has given himself an imposing to-do list for his earliest days as president and many promises to keep over the longer haul.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make history as the first woman vice president, Black vice president and first Asian-American vice president.

Biden and Harris will be sworn in around 9 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time) at the west front of the U.S. Capitol. Biden will give his inaugural address after taking the oath of office.

A “virtual parade across America” is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. (PST). “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute, multinetwork evening broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks, will take the place of the usual multiple inaugural balls. The special airs at 5:30 p.m. (PST) and will be carried by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS. Fox News will not carry the broadcast.

In Washington state, law enforcement officials are scanning social media to anticipate what threats they might face this week as well as the months ahead, when troops are no longer mobilized and the kinds of threats may change.

We’re updating this page throughout the day with the latest politics and protest news from across the U.S. and world.

Watch live coverage:

