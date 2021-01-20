President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take the oath of office Wednesday to become the United States’ 46th president. He has given himself an imposing to-do list for his earliest days as president and many promises to keep over the longer haul.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make history as the first woman vice president, Black vice president and first Asian-American vice president.
Biden and Harris will be sworn in around 9 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time) at the west front of the U.S. Capitol. Biden will give his inaugural address after taking the oath of office.
A “virtual parade across America” is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. (PST). “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute, multinetwork evening broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks, will take the place of the usual multiple inaugural balls. The special airs at 5:30 p.m. (PST) and will be carried by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS. Fox News will not carry the broadcast.
In Washington state, law enforcement officials are scanning social media to anticipate what threats they might face this week as well as the months ahead, when troops are no longer mobilized and the kinds of threats may change.
We’re updating this page throughout the day with the latest politics and protest news from across the U.S. and world.
Watch live as Trump leaves D.C. for Florida:
Fact-checking Trump’s farewell address
President Donald Trump’s farewell address was essentially a mini version of one of his campaign rallies — minus the cheers and applause.
Since his campaign rallies were a rich source of false or misleading claims, the president brought out some of his favorite golden oldies.
—Glenn Kessler and Salvador Rizzo, The Washington Post
Trump’s exit: President leaves office with legacy of chaos
Donald Trump walked out of the White House and boarded Marine One for the last time as president Wednesday morning, leaving behind a legacy of chaos and tumult and a nation bitterly divided.
Four years after standing on stage at his own inauguration and painting a dire picture of “American carnage,” Trump departs the office twice impeached, with millions more out of work and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus.
Republicans under his watch lost the presidency and both chambers of Congress. He will be forever remembered for the final major act of his presidency: inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and horrified the nation.
By the time Biden is sworn in, Trump will already have landed at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, to face an uncertain future, but not before giving himself a grand sendoff — with a red carpet, a military band and even a 21-gun salute.
Trump frees former aides from ethics pledge, lobbying ban
President Donald Trump, in one of his final acts of office, released current and former members of his administration from the terms of their ethics pledge, which included a five-year ban on lobbying their former agencies.
The ethics pledge was outlined in one of Trump’s first executive orders, signed on Jan. 28, 2017, as part of his campaign pledge to “drain the swamp.” It required Trump’s political appointees to agree to the lobbying ban, as well as pledge not to undertake work that would require them to register as a “foreign agent” after leaving government.
Trump signed the one-page revocation of the order on Tuesday.
President Bill Clinton signed a similar order with weeks left on his final term, allowing former aides to go directly into lobbying after leaving his administration.
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus
In his first hours as president, Joe Biden will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trump’s policy legacy, signing a series of executive actions that reverse his predecessor’s orders on immigration, climate change and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden on Wednesday will end construction on Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, aides said Tuesday. The new president will sign the orders almost immediately after taking the oath of office at the Capitol, pivoting quickly from his pared-down inauguration ceremony to enacting his agenda.
The 15 executive actions are an attempt to essentially rewind the last four years of federal policies with striking speed. Only two recent presidents signed executive actions on their first day in office — and each signed just one. But Biden, facing the debilitating coronavirus pandemic, is intent on demonstrating a sense of urgency and competence that he argues has been missing under his predecessor.
“I think the most important thing to say is that tomorrow starts a new day,” said Jeff Zients, Biden’s choice to lead a new White House office that will coordinate the federal government’s revamped response to the pandemic.
• What Biden will do right away: Sign his first executive orders to fight the pandemic. Reverse Trump's moves on the environment and immigration. Extend the nationwide eviction moratorium. Oust the nation's top doctor. And more … here are the highlights.