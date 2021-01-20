President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take the oath of office Wednesday to become the United States’ 46th president. He has given himself an imposing to-do list for his earliest days as president and many promises to keep over the longer haul.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make history as the first woman vice president, Black vice president and first Asian-American vice president.
Biden and Harris will be sworn in around 9 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time) at the west front of the U.S. Capitol. Biden will give his inaugural address after taking the oath of office.
A “virtual parade across America” is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. (PST). “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute, multinetwork evening broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks, will take the place of the usual multiple inaugural balls. The special airs at 5:30 p.m. (PST) and will be carried by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS. Fox News will not carry the broadcast.
In Washington state, law enforcement officials are scanning social media to anticipate what threats they might face this week as well as the months ahead, when troops are no longer mobilized and the kinds of threats may change.
We’re updating this page throughout the day with the latest politics and protest news from across the U.S. and world.
Watch live coverage:
Schedule of events on Inauguration Day
Donald Trump has left the White House for the final time as president.
Here's the upcoming schedule events on Inauguration Day for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (in Pacific Standard Time):
- 9 a.m. — Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala D. Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president of the United States, followed by the “pass in review” ceremony.
- 11 a.m. — Coverage will begin for the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
- Noon — Coverage will begin for the presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House. Every branch of the military will be represented in the escort.
- 5:30 p.m. — Tom Hanks will host the 90-minute “Celebrating America” special event that will feature Biden, Harris and performances by celebrity guests, including John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and more.
Biden to sign day one executive order to shift coronavirus-fighting strategy
President-elect Joe Biden plans to take his first steps Wednesday to demonstrate a new strategy to fight the coronavirus, signing executive orders to require masks on federal property, renew emphasis on biodefense and reengage with other nations trying to conquer the global health crisis.
These orders, which advisers say Biden will sign from the Oval Office in the afternoon after his swearing-in, follow through on commitments he made either during his campaign or after he won the November election.
In a briefing on the eve of the inauguration, senior aides portrayed these first-day actions as initial strategies within his grasp to reorient the federal effort to defeat the pandemic, which hit a grim milestone Tuesday of 400,000 deaths in the United States, exactly a year since the nation’s first case was detected.
Biden to ask Surgeon General Adams to resign
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to ask for the resignation of U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams after being sworn in Wednesday, ousting the nation’s top doctor in a symbolic break with his predecessor’s COVID-19 response, said two people with knowledge of the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.
Adams, who was nominated by President Donald Trump, was sworn in as surgeon general on Sept. 5, 2017, to serve the office’s standard four-year term, which expires this September. The anesthesiologist and former Indiana health commissioner — a political independent who crafted a close relationship with then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence — had emerged as a key spokesman for Trump’s coronavirus response.
Trump grants clemency to 143 people in late-night pardon blast
President Donald Trump on Tuesday granted clemency to 143 people, using a final act of presidential power to extend mercy to former White House strategist Steve Bannon, well-connected celebrities and nonviolent drug offenders — but did not preemptively pardon himself or his family.
Among those who were pardoned or who had their sentences commuted on Trump’s final full day in office were the rapper Lil Wayne and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has been serving a 28-year prison sentence on corruption charges.
Trump also pardoned two former Republican members of Congress, Rick Renzi of Arizona and Randall “Duke” Cunningham of California. Both had completed prison terms that stemmed from corruption convictions.
Before finally signing the paperwork shortly before midnight, the president spent part of Tuesday consumed with indecision over whether to pardon Bannon, according to two aides. The former Trump adviser was charged last year with defrauding donors to a charity established to privately fund the building of a wall on the southern border.
Some inside the White House believed Monday that Bannon would not get a pardon, but Trump continued to weigh the matter — balancing Bannon’s previous help to him, and potential to help him in the future, versus what he viewed as disloyal behavior at times.
Bannon, 67, and three others were accused of making fraudulent representations as they solicited more than $25 million in donations for a fundraising campaign called “We Build the Wall,” much of it from Trump’s supporters.
DC on lockdown and on edge before Biden’s inauguration
The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will take place in a Washington on edge, after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol unleashed a wave of fear and unmatched security concerns. And law enforcement officials are contending not only with the potential for outside threats but also with rising concerns about an insider attack by troops with a duty to protect him.
There have been no specific threats made against Biden.
The nation’s capital is essentially on lockdown.
More than 25,000 troops and police have been called to duty. Tanks and concrete barriers block the streets. The National Mall is closed. Fencing lines the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol complex. Checkpoints sit at intersections. The U.S. Secret Service, which is in charge of the event, says it is prepared.
But law enforcement officials have been monitoring members of far-right extremist and militia groups. They have grown increasingly concerned about the possibility such groups could stream into Washington and spark violent confrontations, a law enforcement official said.
Even in the hours before the event, federal agents were monitoring “concerning online chatter,” which included an array of threats against elected officials and discussions about ways to infiltrate the inauguration, the official said.
Fact-checking Trump’s farewell address
President Donald Trump’s farewell address was essentially a mini version of one of his campaign rallies — minus the cheers and applause.
Since his campaign rallies were a rich source of false or misleading claims, the president brought out some of his favorite golden oldies.
Trump’s exit: President leaves office with legacy of chaos
Donald Trump walked out of the White House and boarded Marine One for the last time as president Wednesday morning, leaving behind a legacy of chaos and tumult and a nation bitterly divided.
Four years after standing on stage at his own inauguration and painting a dire picture of “American carnage,” Trump departs the office twice impeached, with millions more out of work and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus.
Republicans under his watch lost the presidency and both chambers of Congress. He will be forever remembered for the final major act of his presidency: inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and horrified the nation.
By the time Biden is sworn in, Trump will already have landed at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, to face an uncertain future, but not before giving himself a grand sendoff — with a red carpet, a military band and even a 21-gun salute.
Trump frees former aides from ethics pledge, lobbying ban
President Donald Trump, in one of his final acts of office, released current and former members of his administration from the terms of their ethics pledge, which included a five-year ban on lobbying their former agencies.
The ethics pledge was outlined in one of Trump’s first executive orders, signed on Jan. 28, 2017, as part of his campaign pledge to “drain the swamp.” It required Trump’s political appointees to agree to the lobbying ban, as well as pledge not to undertake work that would require them to register as a “foreign agent” after leaving government.
Trump signed the one-page revocation of the order on Tuesday.
President Bill Clinton signed a similar order with weeks left on his final term, allowing former aides to go directly into lobbying after leaving his administration.
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus
In his first hours as president, Joe Biden will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trump’s policy legacy, signing a series of executive actions that reverse his predecessor’s orders on immigration, climate change and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden on Wednesday will end construction on Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, aides said Tuesday. The new president will sign the orders almost immediately after taking the oath of office at the Capitol, pivoting quickly from his pared-down inauguration ceremony to enacting his agenda.
The 15 executive actions are an attempt to essentially rewind the last four years of federal policies with striking speed. Only two recent presidents signed executive actions on their first day in office — and each signed just one. But Biden, facing the debilitating coronavirus pandemic, is intent on demonstrating a sense of urgency and competence that he argues has been missing under his predecessor.
“I think the most important thing to say is that tomorrow starts a new day,” said Jeff Zients, Biden’s choice to lead a new White House office that will coordinate the federal government’s revamped response to the pandemic.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
• Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the helm of our crisis-stricken nation shortly after 9 a.m. Pacific time today, surrounded by massive security in a nervous capital. Know what to watch for, including time-honored rituals, star-studded performances, and the youngest inaugural poet ever.
• What Biden will do right away: Sign his first executive orders to fight the pandemic. Reverse Trump's moves on the environment and immigration. Extend the nationwide eviction moratorium. Oust the nation's top doctor. And more … here are the highlights.
• Trump granted clemency to 143 people late last night, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon, celebrities and former members of Congress. Can he still be impeached? That's open to debate, but history offers guidance, and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell yesterday explicitly blamed him for the deadly riot at the Capitol. As Trump leaves behind an accelerating COVID-19 death toll that yesterday topped the entire population of New Orleans, he's released a farewell video that gave fact-checkers one last go at him.
