Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is building up his Washington state campaign organization ahead of the March 10 presidential primary.

Sanders’ campaign announced Tuesday it has hired Carin Chase, an Edmonds School Board member, as Washington state director. The campaign has also hired Shaun Scott, who ran for Seattle City Council last year, as state field director.

Scott lost his 2019 run for Seattle City Council by four points to Alex Pedersen “despite being outspent 100-to-1 by corporate expenditures,” the Sanders campaign noted in a news release.

Among the 13 Democrats slated to appear on the state’s March 10 presidential primary ballot, only Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have announced local campaign hires. Warren’s campaign last month announced it had hired 30 paid staff, including eight senior aides, and opened two Seattle campaign offices.

Sanders spokesman Joe Calvello said the campaign has no Washington offices yet. Sanders won Washington’s 2016 precinct caucuses and has retained a core of volunteers, who already have held 750 events including phone banks and canvasses across the state, according to the campaign.

“We look forward to working with our grassroots support across Washington to build an unprecedented campaign that will help Bernie Sanders win the Democratic Nomination and defeat Donald Trump,” Chase said in a statement.

The Sanders campaign plans a “campaign celebration” for volunteers on Thursday, with remarks by elected officials and activists including Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda and King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay. The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Seattle’s Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave. Those who want to attend are asked to RSVP online.