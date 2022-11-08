A measure to increase funding for Bellevue’s parks and open spaces was passing with 55% of the vote in Tuesday’s ballot returns.

The levy lid lift would increase the city’s regular levy over nine years to 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $200 per year for an owner of a home valued at $1 million. The levy would generate about $16 million in new revenue per year beginning in 2023, according to the city of Bellevue.

Funding would go toward acquiring land for open spaces, greenways, wildlife corridors and trails; developing community parks and neighborhood parks such as Eastgate, Factoria and Ashwood; investing in park enhancements for emerging sports like pickleball and cricket; and maintaining and improving park facilities.

In Mercer Island, a measure that would fund operations and maintenance of the city’s parks, open spaces and recreational facilities was passing with 63% of the vote in Tuesday’s ballot returns. If approved, the 15-year levy would replace the existing levy approved in 2008, which expires at the end of 2023. The existing levy would end one year early, according to the city.

The money generated by the levy would fund playground replacements, operations and maintenance at Luther Burbank Park, and forest restoration at Pioneer Park and the adjacent Engstrom Open Space.

An owner of a home valued at $2.375 million — the median value of a Mercer Island home — would pay $18.94 per month in 2023, an increase of $7.55 compared with what they pay now, according to the city.