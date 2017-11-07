After a campaign year fueled by the question of what to do about homelessness in Bellevue, the city is close to deciding on a council that will take on the problem.

In preliminary results on Tuesday, Jared Nieuwenhuis and Janice Zahn were in the lead to win seats on the council, and Conrad Lee and Lynne Robinson looked prepared to keep theirs for another term.

Incumbent Lee had 69.46 percent of the votes counted, Nieuwenhuis had 54 percent, Zahn had 59.37 percent, and Robinson had 55.71 percent. Of all campaigns, Conrad Lee raised the most money by far — $158,311.

The year leading up to this election was unusually divisive in Bellevue politics, said Mayor John Stokes. A proposed homeless shelter in the Eastgate neighborhood — the first permanent year-round men’s shelter on the Eastside — became a wedge issue for candidates as residents packed City Council chambers demanding the city not site it there.

Three current council members support that site, and three are against it, with council member Ernie Simas as the swing vote. In April, he voted to OK the location only if the council agreed to look at two other sites.

In the race to replace Simas, Zahn emerged in the lead Tuesday night. Zahn spoke out in support of the Eastgate location for the shelter before her campaign, and said in an interview she has yet to see a better site.

Another flashpoint issue in the election is safe drug-injection sites — controversial facilities proposed by King County to allow heroin and opioid injection under medical supervision. Karol Brown, Janice Zahn and Lynne Robinson were targeted by mailers and fliers — paid for by groups supporting their opponents — alleging the three candidates supported a safe injection site in Bellevue.

Brown, Zahn and Robinson posted statements on their websites denying that they support putting a safe-injection site in Bellevue, saying they support the City Council’s decision in August banning such sites.