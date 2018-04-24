Two women complained about former Seattle mayor’s spokesman when he was on staff of think tank with Democratic Party links.

Ed Murray’s chief spokesman during his last year as Seattle mayor had been disciplined by a previous employer over allegations of sexual harassment shortly before joining the mayor’s staff.

Benton Strong was suspended without pay for three days in July 2016, at the end of his time with the Center for American Progress (CAP) think tank, BuzzFeed News reported this week in a story about how the organization handled the allegations.

Two women at CAP, a prominent policy center with links to the Democratic Party, complained about Strong in May 2016, around the time he accepted the job with Murray, the news outlet reported.

One woman said Strong had asked several female colleagues whether they had been flashed or masturbated in front of, and the other said he had sent her “lewd and inappropriate text messages,” BuzzFeed reported.

Strong began working as Murray’s communications director in August 2016.

Later that month, Murray’s office received an anonymous phone call about Strong and CAP, said Stephanie Formas, a spokeswoman for new Mayor Jenny Durkan.

The call prompted the city’s director of human resources to meet with Strong. After the city obtained Strong’s CAP personnel file, Murray’s office arranged for him to receive management coaching, Formas said.

An invoice in Strong’s city personnel file — obtained Tuesday in a public-disclosure request — says a consultant was paid $280 per hour for coaching in the mayor’s office.

The consultant’s budget was $13,160, according to the invoice for work through April 19, 2017, at which point the city had spent more than $4,000.

Documents in Strong’s city file from his time at CAP include a note about him and others making “inappropriate jokes” and an email informing Strong of his suspension because of “inappropriate communication” with a junior staff member.

Murray resigned in September amid allegations he had sexually abused children decades before. Strong resigned from the mayor’s office in October and began working as a strategic adviser in the city’s Office of Sustainability and Environment.

Strong’s city file includes emails and notes that suggest a city employee raised concerns again about the CAP complaints with the Seattle human-resources department on Oct. 27.

The Office of Sustainability and Environment sent Strong an official offer letter for a job on Nov. 28, the same day Durkan was inaugurated mayor. He signed it on Dec. 12.

Strong left that position earlier this month after BuzzFeed News contacted him, the news outlet reported.

In a statement to BuzzFeed, he said in part, “I made mistakes that I regret during my time living in Washington, D.C. My actions hurt someone, let down friends and colleagues, and created a difficult work environment. For that I apologize.”

He added, “What I learned from those mistakes has helped me to grow and change in these last two years and will continue doing so.”

He declined to comment Tuesday to The Seattle Times.