Voting is underway for Washington’s 2018 primary election. Ballots must be postmarked by election day, Tuesday, Aug. 7, or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. that day. The top two vote-getters in each race will move on to the Nov. 6 general election.

Here’s a guide to The Seattle Times’ coverage of key races in our region, as well as looks at the political landscape this election year.

8th Congressional District

Four candidates — three Democrats and one Republican — have emerged has leaders in the battle to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert.

Shannon Hader, D

Jason Rittereiser, D

Dino Rossi, R

Kim Schrier, D

— 8th congressional District primary goes negative with mailers on vaccination

— Dems vying for Reichert’s seat: united on abortion, divided on Rossi strategy

— U.S. Chamber spends $200K on new TV ads lauding Republican Dino Rossi on free trade; Trump’s tariffs not mentioned

— In TV ad, Democratic congressional candidate Jason Rittereiser lobs ‘treason’ charge at Trump

9th Congressional District

Veteran incumbent Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, is challenged by progressive and first-time candidate Sarah Smith.

U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell has attracted 28 challengers, including former state Republican Party Chair Susan Hutchison.

State Legislature

— Races heating up in the Washington legislative districts that elect both Democrats and Republicans

— More women take aim at glass ceiling in campaigns for Washington Legislature

— Washington state Democrats fighting hard for longtime GOP seats; here’s how some key races are shaping up

— Run of retirements could mean lively election, new dynamic in Washington Legislature

30th Legislative District Senate

Sen. Mark Miloscia, R-Federal Way, faces perhaps the toughest re-election fight in the Senate. He’s challenged by Democrats Claire Wilson and Tirzah Idahosa.

34th Legislative District Senate

A rare open seat has attracted 11 candidates led by Democrats Shannon Braddock, Joe Nguyen, Sofia Aragon and Louis Schipper.

35th Legislative District Senate

Sen. Tim Shelton, D-Potlatch, the longest-serving legislator in Olympia, is known for crossing the aisle to help Republicans form a governing coalition that put Democrats in the minority for several years. His main opponent is Democrat Irene Bowling.

44th Legislative District Senate

Sen. Steve Hobbs, D-Lakes Stevens, who calls himself an “extreme centrist,” is challenged by Republican Doug Roulstone and Libertarian Jeremy Fitch.

47th Legislative District Senate

Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn, faces Democrat Mona Das.

48th Legislative District Senate

Rodney Tom, who was first elected to the Legislature as a Republican and later turned Democrat, is running against Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, in an effort to reclaim the seat he gave up in 2014.

Election security

With Russian hacking fresh in mind, Washington state beefs up elections cybersecurity