Ballots have already gone out to registered voters in Washington state, but eligible King County and Seattle residents can still register to vote in the Nov. 2 general election.

In Washington, eligible voters must be a citizen of the United States, a Washington state resident, at least 18 years old and not disqualified from voting due to a court order or under Department of Corrections supervision for a Washington felony conviction.

If you have a valid and current Washington state driver’s license or Washington state ID card, you can register online at the Washington Secretary of State’s website (olvr.votewa.gov) through Monday.

If you do not have these forms of identification, you can also register by mail by sending in a voter registration form with your Washington address and driver’s license, permit or Social Security number. However, the form must be received, not postmarked, by Monday.

If you miss the Oct. 25 deadline to register online or by mail, voters can still register and vote in person at a county elections office.

King County voter centers will be open Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Election Day, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Bellevue College cafeteria: 3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue

Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center: 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way

Kenmore City Hall: 18120 68th Ave. NE, Kenmore

Kent Centennial Center: 400 W. Gowe Street, Kent

King County Elections: 919 SW Grady Way, Renton (also open Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Lumen Field Event Center (Royal Brougham Way entrance): 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle

For more election coverage, visit seattletimes.com/tag/election-2021.