The direction for Seattle’s future political leadership will begin to take shape Tuesday as ballots are tallied in the Aug. 3 primary for the Seattle mayor’s race, as well as contests for the City Attorney and two citywide City Council seats.

With the region’s homelessness crisis and housing costs at the top of many voters’ minds, today’s vote counts will winnow the candidate field and determine who advances to the November general election.

Throughout the day, The Seattle Times will provide live updates as voters drop off last minute ballots — as well as campaign reactions, takeaways and analysis once results are released at 8:15 p.m.