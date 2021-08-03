The direction for Seattle’s future political leadership will begin to take shape Tuesday as ballots are tallied in the Aug. 3 primary for the Seattle mayor’s race, as well as contests for the City Attorney and two citywide City Council seats.
With the region’s homelessness crisis and housing costs at the top of many voters’ minds, today’s vote counts will winnow the candidate field and determine who advances to the November general election.
Throughout the day, The Seattle Times will provide live updates as voters drop off last minute ballots — as well as campaign reactions, takeaways and analysis once results are released at 8:15 p.m.
Primary ballots are due today. Here's what to do if you can't find yours, or if you need to register to vote today
If you are rummaging through a pile of papers and bills on your coffee table and cannot find your ballot, you can still vote, but time is running out.
Ballots for the primary must be postmarked by Tuesday, but relying on the mail at this late hour can be risky. The safer option is to find an official drop box, and get your ballot in there by 8 p.m.
To find King County drop box locations and in-person locations for voters who missed the online registration deadline or have physical challenges that require help filling out the ballot, as well as information on what to do if you've lost your ballot, click here or call 206-296-VOTE (8683). Find that information for Snohomish County here, or call 425-259-2777.
What to know about the primary election in Seattle and King County
Here's what you need to know about the primary election:
Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes, seeking a fourth term, is in for a fight and signaled he's worried he might not make it through the primary. His two challengers have very different critiques. Former public defender Nicole Thomas-Kennedy is running as an abolitionist who'd like to halt most misdemeanor prosecutions. Arbitrator Ann Davidson argues Holmes is failing to crack down enough on street crime.
Two citywide Seattle City Council seats are up for election this year, with one race more competitive than the other. Position 8 incumbent Teresa Mosqueda is facing several poorly funded challengers. In the Position 9 race, three top candidates are competing to get through the primary: Nikkita Oliver, a lawyer and organizer; Brianna Thomas, González council office chief of staff; and Sara Nelson, who co-owns Fremont Brewing.
