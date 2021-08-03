The direction for Seattle’s future political leadership will begin to take shape Tuesday as ballots are tallied in the Aug. 3 primary for the Seattle mayor’s race, as well as contests for the City Attorney and two citywide City Council seats.

There’s also a dozen of Eastside city council races. There are no Eastside mayoral races in the primary election for cities where voters elect a mayor. Bellevue, Kenmore, Bothell, Newcastle, Sammamish and Mercer Island city council members choose a mayor and deputy mayor every two years.

With the region’s homelessness crisis and housing costs at the top of many voters’ minds, today’s vote counts will winnow the candidate field and determine who advances to the November general election.

Throughout the day, The Seattle Times will provide live updates as voters drop off last minute ballots — as well as campaign reactions, takeaways and analysis once results are released at about 8:15 p.m.