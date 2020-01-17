OLYMPIA — Surrounded by hundreds of cheering supporters at the Capitol steps, Washington Rep. Matt Shea Friday vowed to stand up for the Second Amendment and railed against accusations that he participated in domestic terrorism against the United States.

Shea’s appearance comes as House Democrats consider whether to hold hearings to expel him from the Legislature after last month’s House-commissioned investigation report was released.

That report concluded, among other things, that Shea participated in and planned domestic terrorism against the United States with involvement in three standoffs against the government, including the one at Eastern Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

The Spokane Valley Republican has said the findings and allegations are false and slammed the investigation as a “Marxist smear campaign.”

On Friday, he told approximately 500 people gathered for an annual gun-rights rally that the government has neglected to investigate America’s “real enemies,” anti-fascist groups.

“The real enemies of this country aren’t being investigated, the real enemies of this country aren’t being looked into, the real enemies of this country aren’t being reported on by the media,” said Shea, to cheers.

“The real enemies of this country want to destroy the Constitution, they want to destroy everything we believe in,” continued Shea, who added that he served tours of duty overseas in the military. “And I came back and this is a new battlefield for us, isn’t it?”

The 108-page investigative report released last month alleged that, starting in November 2015, Shea worked with militia leader Ammon Bundy and assisted “in the planning and preparation” of the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, a six-week standoff in which dozens of armed protesters occupied the refuge. The standoff ended after a protester was shot and killed and dozens of others were arrested.

After the report’s release, House Republicans suspended Shea — first elected in 2008 — from their caucus, depriving the lawmaker of committee assignments and access to partisan staffers.

In an interview Friday, House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said her fellow Democrats have discussed the report in a closed-door meeting, and, “It’s fair to say my caucus is as troubled as I am about it.”

Jinkins has said that there would be a process — such as public hearings — to accompany any expulsion vote. Lawmakers haven’t decided whether to move forward with that.

But Jinkins said she has called upon the firm that conducted the investigation, the Rampart Group, to release the report’s supporting documents to the House so lawmakers in both parties can review them.

“And I expect they’ll be made public,” she added.

Since the report’s release, House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox of Yelm and U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, have denounced Shea.

But the Washington State Republican Party and the Spokane County Republican Party have remained quiet about the lawmaker, and have not responded to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, large corporations and political action committees that funded Shea’s campaigns began backing away in late 2018, when reports emerged that Shea authored a document spelling out guidelines for conducting a holy war.

It included provisions such as, “If they do not yield — kill all males.” Shea has acknowledged he distributed the documents but said it is only a historical sermon that has been taken out of context.