On the biggest platform so far for his 2020 presidential campaign — a CNN town hall Wednesday night — Gov. Jay Inslee pitched his message of tackling climate change.

But a crowd of Democratic and independent voters at the Washington, D.C., event, many of them college students, had other issues on their minds as well, asking Inslee his stance on gun violence, marijuana and college affordability, and even the safety of Boeing jets.

The hourlong town hall, moderated by Wolf Blitzer, produced no new details of Inslee’s national plan for climate. The governor, walking the stage in a blue suit, greenish tie and Washington apple lapel pin, repeated his unique commitment among 2020 candidates to making climate change the No. 1 national priority.

He got in an early dig at President Donald Trump’s recent comment that noise from windmills causes cancer. “When we get a president that understands clean turbines don’t cause cancer, they cause jobs … we will know what to do,” Inslee said.

Inslee faced a pair of uncomfortable lines of questioning on Boeing. One student asked whether Inslee as president would have moved to more swiftly ground the 737 MAX airliners, before two crashes that killed 346 people.

Calling it a “painful thing,” Inslee suggested he would have.

“I have to tell you I would have grounded these jets much sooner,” he said, before hedging a bit, saying he didn’t have all the briefings Trump had received. He continued: “I would have given serious consideration to grounding them after the first loss … I do not believe the administration acted with the alertness that they should have.”

Another student asked about corporate tax breaks, leading Inslee to pronounce himself “very disturbed” by the trend of corporations dangling jobs for such subsidies and said the federal tax code could perhaps be altered to discourage such acts.

That led Blitzer to press Inslee on the record-setting $8.7 billion tax-break package Inslee supported for Boeing in 2013, noting that years of job reductions by the company followed. Blitzer asked whether Inslee had made a bad deal.

“I made an unfortunately necessary deal,” Inslee responded. But he said Boeing should not have been able to “threaten” the state with moving jobs elsewhere. “I liken that to a kind of extortion,” he said.

On many issues, a common theme emerged for Inslee. He said to look to policies adopted by Washington state under his years as governor, from lowering tuition, to initiatives that enacted new gun restrictions, and his own pardons of some minor marijuana offenses.

“What I would suggest is the things we have done in our state again could be a model in the United States,” he said.

While Inslee mostly defended his record over his years as governor, and before that in Congress, Blitzer elicited one regret. He asked Inslee about his vote for a 1994 crime bill that led to increased incarceration that has disproportionately affected people of color.

“If I knew then what I knew now I would not have cast that vote,” Inslee said.

On Trump and Republicans, Inslee had no kind words. He declined to name a single policy on which he agrees with Republicans, other than holding elections every four years.

Asked whether he considered himself part of the anti-Trump “resistance,” Inslee said he’s “not just part of it … I like to see myself as a leader of it,” boasting that Washington has repeatedly sued the administration.

CNN has been hosting town halls for each of the Democratic candidates for president; Inslee’s turn was sandwiched between New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, scheduled for Thursday.

Inslee departed Washington state on Tuesday and will remain on a campaign swing for the next several days, with stops in New York, New Hampshire, Iowa and South Carolina. He is scheduled to return to the state April 16.