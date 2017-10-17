Have a burning question for Seattle mayoral candidates Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon? Now’s your chance.

How will Seattle’s next mayor address the city’s homeless crisis? What is their vision for improving traffic and transportation? What is their plan for affordable housing?

Seattle’s two mayoral hopefuls — one of whom will win a job overseeing 12,000 employees and an annual budget of more than $5 billion — will join Seattle Times reporters Daniel Beekman and Nina Shapiro for separate Facebook Live interviews.

Urban planner Cary Moon will be available Wednesday at 2 p.m. Jenny Durkan, a former U.S. attorney, answers your questions on Friday at 9 a.m.

Submit your questions in the comments section below.

In the meantime, be informed and read the latest news shaping the mayoral race:

•Seattle mayoral candidates both say the future holds fewer cars. Here’s how they would ease the crunch

•Who has what it takes to be Seattle mayor? A hard look at the careers of Durkan and Moon as they vie to lead the city

•Durkan, Moon work to showcase differences in Seattle mayor’s race — and it’s not easy

•Durkan refunds donation from Microsoft as Seattle tests new election laws

•Moon backpedals on ‘right to shelter,’ dents Durkan’s labor lead in Seattle mayoral race

•Aid for renters, free transit for kids: Proposals fly in Seattle’s race for mayor