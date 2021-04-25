OLYMPIA — Washington lawmakers Sunday afternoon passed a new tax on capital gains, as the Democratic-controlled Legislature wrapped up a 2021 session that produced a host of progressive priorities.

Senate Bill 5096 will put a new 7% tax on capital gains of more than $250,000 from the sale of stocks and other investments. It now heads to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee, who has for years urged his own versions of the bill.

Democrats have long bemoaned Washington’s regressive tax system, and the new proposal — if it survives a legal challenge — marks perhaps the biggest step toward raising taxes on the wealthy.

But that wasn’t the only win Democratic lawmakers chalked up Sunday afternoon. They also approved House Bill 1091, which creates a low-carbon fuels standard, sending another long-sought climate-change priority.

Legislators Sunday evening were putting the finishing touches on the year’s 105-day legislative session, and had given final approval to a new $59 billion state operating budget.

The budget bill and the clean fuels standard join the capital-gains tax in heading to the governor for signature.

Already, Democrats and Inslee can point to perhaps unprecedented success on a host of their priorities this year. That list includes new funding for child care, public health, a tax exemption for low-income families, and a range of COVID-19 relief programs.

Legislators passed a slew of policies intended to address equity and diversity.

And after a year of protests near and far over the killing by law enforcement of people of color, lawmakers enacted a slate of bills geared at reforming policing.

Those bills, among other things, ban law enforcement from employing neck restraints, chokeholds and no-knock warrants as well as restrict the use of tear gas; restricts officers’ use of deadly force; makes it easier to decertify officers for bad actions; and requiring officers to intervene when witnessing another officer using excessive force.

In a news conference Sunday at a church near the Capitol building, family members of people killed by police celebrated the passage of those bills.

“We did it!” said DeVitta Briscoe, the sister of Che Taylor, who in 2016 was shot and killed by Seattle police. “I celebrate this moment with my fellow comrades in our fight for equality, for justice and for police accountability.”

In the last few days, Democratic lawmakers also passed a bill intended to put a price on carbon pollution. That bill would only take effect, however, if lawmakers return to pass a new transportation-spending package that includes a gas-tax hike of at least 5 cents.

The 2021 session presented lawmakers with a unique moment. Legislators convened this year largely remotely amid a COVID-19 pandemic, and brought deep urgency to get aid to working parents and small businesses, renters and others hurt by the outbreak and restrictions needed to curb its spread.

The year’s success for Democrats hinged on several factors, including an increasingly diverse rank of lawmakers intent on making good on longtime pledges by the party for equity and a more progressive tax system.

Rep. My-Linh Thai, D-Bellevue, reminded advocates of policing reforms of that point during Sunday’s news conference.

“Representation matters,” said Thai, who was born in Vietnam and in 2018 was the first refugee to be sworn in as a lawmaker in Washington. “The people who have that lived experience and that understanding and who live within the communities that are being hurt, those voices must be lifted.”

Meanwhile, a recovering economy brought a strong return of tax collections, combined with billions of federal COVID-19 aid. The surge of money practically eliminated the need for budget writers to make difficult decisions on spending priorities.

Republicans, who are in the minority in the House and Senate, endured a year of being largely shut out of decision-making.

They have for months protested the new capital-gains tax as a violation of the state constitution and argued that the carbon-cap and clean-fuels legislation will bring higher gas prices and hurt family-wage jobs.

GOP lawmakers, joined by a handful of Democrats, proposed changes to the state’s sweeping emergency powers that have allowed Inslee to manage the COVID-19 pandemic with little input from the Legislature.

Those bills stalled earlier this year, with neither Inslee nor Democratic leaders showing any interest.

Senate Republicans made a last-ditch attempt to raise the issue Sunday, sending a letter to Senate Democratic Leader Andy Billig of Spokane urging action before lawmakers adjourn.

“The lockdown orders have come at great cost to our state, as many businesses have been forced to close permanently after months of little to no income,” stated the letter.

“The governor has yet to tell us what criteria he will follow in making the decision to issue the final all-clear” to lift the emergency orders, the letter stated, adding later: “We urge you to act immediately on emergency powers reform and allow the public’s voice to be heard.”