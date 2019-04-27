OLYMPIA — Democrats at the Washington Legislature have kicked into overdrive to finish work on a new state budget and a key school district tax-levy proposal.

After announcing broad details on a new 2019-21 operating budget, Senate and House lawmakers voted on bills into the night.

Meanwhile, legislative staff raced to finish and release the new budget agreement ahead of Sunday, the last scheduled day for the Legislature.

The full budget — with details on programs like schools, parks, prisons and social service programs — was expected to be made public sometime Saturday. That would give lawmakers and the public roughly 24 hours, give or take, to review a document that is hundreds of pages long and spends more than $52 billion over the next two years.

Among the flurry, one Senate Democrat on Saturday called for lawmakers to slow down.

Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah even said lawmakers should go into a special session to give them more time to carefully consider the big proposals they are quickly grinding through.

“To try to get all this through in the last weekend, this isn’t how you do good public policy,” said Mullet.

Considered one of his party’s most moderate members, Mullet is chair of the Senate Financial Institutions, Economic Development & Trade Committee. He said he didn’t learn about a revenue bill in the budget deal that raises taxes on large banks until Friday morning.

“That proposal has not been discussed all session,” Mullet said.

Mullet said he would vote against the budget, saying, “The spending level increases in this budget, I don’t think are necessary.”

If approved and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, the new budget would boost spending on college affordability and fund a broad plan to revamp Washington’s struggling mental-health system.

The $52.4 billion budget would be funded by a broad tax package that pays for both that spending blueprint and an additional, dedicated account for higher-education. All told, it would raise more than $836 million in new taxes over the next two years.

Included in the revenue package is a bill to reshape the state’s real estate excise tax (REET), usually paid by people selling homes, which would bring in $243.5 million in the two-year budget cycle.

It would create an excise tax on vapor products, cuts back some tax preferences and hikes the hazardous-substance tax often paid by oil companies. It increases the business-and-occupation tax for large financial institutions.

A second type of business-and-occupation tax increase — one sought by Microsoft — raises hundreds of millions more to expand college financial aid and high-demand degree programs, such as nursing, engineering and computer science.

One key piece of work that remains in flux is legislation that would raise the local cap on school district property-tax levies.

The proposals come after school districts across the state have wrestled to adjust in the wake of the Legislature’s 2017 court-ordered K-12 school funding plan. That document boosted the amount spent by the state on basic-education costs, while capping the rates that school districts could impose through local tax levies.

School districts say they those caps on local property-tax levies must be raised, or they’ll face layoffs or budget shortfalls.

Friday night, House and Senate lawmakers night debated and passed differing Democratic proposals — House Bill 2140 and Senate Bill 5313 — to do that.

Republicans have protested those bills, saying they amount to another tax hike and break the bipartisan deal made in the 2017 school-funding plan.

Raising the state-imposed cap on local property tax levies has been seen by some Democrats as a must-have in order to finish on time.

After SB 5313 passed, bill sponsor Sen. Lisa Wellman, said in a statement said the legislation would help make sure districts could raise money for things like sports teams, summer programs, debate clubs and teacher training.

“It allows communities to decide what’s important to them and act accordingly,” said Wellman, a Democrat from Mercer Island, in prepared remarks.

But Mullet voiced frustration about the proposal, which he said did not have enough provisions to make sure the money would be spent on those types of activities.

Mullet had prepared an amendment to strengthen the restrictions, he said, but was told the bill wouldn’t be debated Friday night.

So he went home to see his kids — and then rushed back to Olympia when he learned the bill was being brought up. He missed his chance to bring up the amendment and ultimately voted against the bill.

Referring to Democratic leaders, Mullet said, “They know this was my most important issue of the session.”