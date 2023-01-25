No offense intended to people of faith, but is anyone else sick to death of thoughts and prayers?

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this horrific tragedy,” Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, tweeted robotically after a 21-year-old in Yakima wreaked havoc Tuesday, shooting three to death at a convenience store and later himself.

Shock, then thoughts and prayers. Repeat. In a day or maybe less, Tuesday’s Yakima shooting, which had briefly replaced Monday’s Half Moon Bay, California shooting, which itself had supplanted Saturday’s Monterey Park, California shooting, will be nudged out of the news cycle and our consciousness by yet another, somewhere in our land of exceptionalism.

Anyone else also tired of tortured analogies?

“It’s not the gun,” said state Sen. Phil Fortunato, of Auburn, at a news conference earlier this month against gun control. “Go tell the guy who rented a Home Depot truck and drove it through a crowd. … What are you going to do, ban automobiles?”

You can also kill somebody by dropping an anvil on them from the 10th floor. What are you going to do, ban anvils? Ban tall buildings?

Seriously: What are we going to do?

Just since Saturday, there have been at least eight mass shootings in the U.S., with at least 25 killed and at least 45 injured. I keep saying “at least” because this doesn’t count the Yakima rampage, and also there probably will be a new one by the time this sentence is published.

Advertising

This doesn’t happen elsewhere, except where there’s a war on. Among supposedly advanced countries, we are alone in our routine and tolerated sickness of gun violence.

The mass shootings described above happened in two states that believe it or not are among the safer ones for guns, California (with the 7th lowest firearm mortality rate), and here in Washington (ranked 12th lowest).

Recently I tuned into hearings at the statehouse in Olympia on the latest gun control proposals, and what I heard was mostly denial. Republicans and other gun-rights advocates went through no end of logic contortions, among them the canard that gun control can’t be working because shootings still happen in places that have gun control laws.

Breaking news: Laws do get broken. Why is it only gun laws that then get pronounced useless? Nobody ever says: “Welp, there’s a murder, guess we should get rid of these pointless laws against murder.” Only gun regulation is held to impossible thresholds of perfection.

But I was tearing my hair out at the Democrats and some gun control advocates too. Aren’t the Republicans right that gun control rings hollow if at the same time we’re going soft on people caught with illegal guns?

Last year I wrote about a bunch of suspected fentanyl dealers detained in Little Saigon in Seattle, who were let go with little or no bail, even though all had past felony convictions and were packing illegal guns. One of them was shortly picked up again, carrying a different illegal gun. (They seem to be easy to get.)

Advertising

“It always amazes me that some of the very same lawmakers who advocate for strict gun control laws are also some of the same ones who support no cash bail and reduced sentences for violent offenders,” said state Rep. Jacqueline Maycumber, R-Republic.

This is correct — at least as it applies to violent suspects and gun offenders, no? You can’t have hard gun control but soft enforcement. The latter is even impeding the former, politically. The so-called law-abiding gun owner, who maybe could come around to more gun regulation if it thwarted some of these terrible shootings, is rightfully wondering what’s the point if a drug dealer with a rapid-fire ghost gun down at Third and Pike is going to get the revolving door treatment back onto the streets anyway.

We now have more gun deaths than auto deaths, a national epidemic. It’s going to take more than a tweak or two.

We’re going to have to settle the slogan of “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” once and for all — by cracking down both on the easy availability of guns and the people who commit crimes with them. Who would enforce all this? Sorry liberals, there’s no other answer except the police.

In return, there should be at least as much licensing, training and regulation to get a gun as it takes to … rent a Home Depot truck.

Will this eliminate guns or gun deaths? No, it would not. Could we interrupt this hideous jag we’re on? We could try.

There’s little hope though: “The legal landscape for gun laws has never looked so bleak,” Politico just reported, citing the overarching influence of the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court.

It’s why politicians dole out specious analogies along with thoughts and prayers — they know nothing meaningful is in the offing. It’s a form of psychological avoidance, as they look on at our uniquely American horror show, one gun barrage in chain reaction after another, numbly doing nothing.

It’s what staring into the abyss sounds like.